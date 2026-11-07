Salman Khan's Witty Reply To Journalist Asking About His Chemistry With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif Goes Viral - VIDEO

Salman Khan Reacts As Journalist Mentions Ex-Girlfriends Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif | Instagram

Actor Salman Khan attended the trailer launch of his much-awaited film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in Mumbai on Friday, November 7, along with the film's cast. During the event, a journalist asked him about his on-screen chemistry with actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Aishwarya and Katrina are both Salman's former girlfriends. The actor's witty reaction to the question has now gone viral on social media.

Salman Khan Reacts As Journalist Mentions Ex-Girlfriends Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif

The journalist pointed out that Salman has shared great chemistry with several tall actresses in both real and reel life, including Anushka Sharma in Sultan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and now Chitrangda Singh. The question also touched upon the qualities that make these on-screen pairings work.

Salman gave a witty response, saying, "Chemistry mein punch hai," leaving everyone in splits. When asked about Chitrangda's best quality, the actor replied, "No insecurity at all."

Check out how Salman Khan reacted:

Salman Khan's Past Relationships With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif

Aishwarya and Salman dated for approximately three years, from 1999 to 2002. The two fell in love while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Since then, they have never spoken to each other or collaborated.

While he maintains a good bond with Katrina. Salman and Katrina reportedly dated for about four years before breaking up around 2009–2010, and despite their split, have worked on several movies after.

Aishwarya is married to Abhishek Bachchan and has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Katrina is married to Vicky Kaushal and has a son, Vihaan Kaushal.