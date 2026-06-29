'She Hid It Really Well': Actress Sadiya Siddiqui Recalls Working With Aishwarya Rai After Breakup With Salman Khan

Sadiya Siddiqui Praises Aishwarya Rai Amid Salman Breakup |

Actress Sadiya Siddiqui, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, recently looked back on her experience of working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2005 film Shabd, praising the actress' professionalism during what was widely reported to be a difficult phase in her personal life following her breakup with actor Salman Khan.

Sadiya Siddiqui Praises Aishwarya Rai Amid Salman Breakup

'Aishwarya Rai Hid It Really Well'

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Sadiya was asked whether she could sense Aishwarya's emotional turmoil while filming Shabd. To which, she said, "Actually, I didn't have a single scene with Aishwarya, so I never got close enough to know what she was going through. I don't know her personally at all."

"But from whatever I observed, she hid it really well. She always came fully prepared, knew all her lines, had read the script thoroughly and worked with complete professionalism. I don't think she allowed her personal life to affect her work at all," Sadiya shared.

Released in 2005, Shabd starred Aishwarya Rai, Sanjay Dutt and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles.

About Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Relationship

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship was widely known, although the duo never officially confirmed it. They began dating during the filming of their 1999 hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, but parted ways in 2002. Aishwarya is now married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman remains single.

They last worked together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, which was released in 2002. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

Since their split, Salman and Aishwarya have avoided speaking about each other.