Salman Khan REACTS To Backlash Over Maatrubhumi's Teri Sexy Beauty Song: 'Har Army Ka Naujawan Sandese Aate Hai Toh Nahi Gaayega Na?' - VIDEO

Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Teri Sexy Beauty Backlash | Instagram

Actor Salman Khan recently unveiled a rather unconventional track, titled Teri Sexy Beauty, from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Composed by Sajid Khan, the song has been sung by Salman and Muskaan. However, soon after its release, the track received criticism from netizens, with many questioning its placement in a film centered on patriotism and the Indian Army.

The song's visuals feature a plane hangar, with Chitrangda Singh and background dancers dressed as air hostesses in red outfits. They are also seen playing trumpets. Meanwhile, Salman shakes a leg with a group of men, who appear to be his fellow soldiers enjoying some time off, before joining Chitrangda, who plays his wife in the film, on the dance floor. The song's presentation and choreography left several viewers surprised, sparking a debate over its suitability for the film.

Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Teri Sexy Beauty Backlash

Addressing the criticism at the trailer launch event of Maatrubhumi on Friday, November 6, Salman explained that audiences would understand the context of the song after watching the film.

He said, "Yeh ek jawan, ek officer, aur sab jawans apni wife ki tareef karte hain, aur wahan par woh gaana aata hai. Jitne bhi gaane humne aapko dikhaye hain, woh jab aap picture dekhoge, yeh visuals bahut hi kam hone wale hain. Aapko aisa lagta hai ki humne 1400 gaane release kiye hain... Uska ek kaaran hai. Humari film ki jo situation hai, woh hum aapko pehle nahi bata sakte the. Aap jab picture dekhoge, tab pata chalega ki gaana kahan par aata hai. Agar aapko situations dikha di, toh picture ka kya kaam hoga?"

'Har Army Ka Naujawan Sandese Aate Hain Toh Nahi Gaayega...'

Further defending the song, Salman added, “Ab har Army ka naujawan 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona...' hamesha toh nahi gaayega na? 'Sandese Aate Hain...' Woh kabhi 'Kala Chashma', 'Shava Shava', yeh sab bhi toh gaayega. 'Oonchi Hai Building', yeh gaane hote hain na. Film mein yeh situation nahi hai, situation kuch aur hi hai.”

Maatrubhumi Release Date

Maatrubhumi is slated for a theatrical release on December 4, and will be clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.