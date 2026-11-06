Maatrubhumi: Salman Khan Announces ₹11 Tickets For Senior Citizens Above 75 Years - VIDEO

Salman Khan | Photo by Ashwini Sawant

Actor Salman Khan has announced a special initiative for elderly moviegoers ahead of the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. During the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday (November 6), Salman revealed that people above the age of 75 will be able to watch the film by purchasing tickets for just Rs 11.

While interacting with media persons, he said, "Humne 75 ke upar ke logon ka ticket rakha hai 11 rupaye."

The special ticket price is particularly notable given the film's focus on Indian soldiers, their sacrifices and the challenges faced by their families.

"The ticket price of #Maatrubhumi for senior citizens will be Rs. 11 only. - #SalmanKhan Happy for #ShahRukhKhan use film saste me dekhne ko milegi. 🤣 https://t.co/Men07CCh8e — MASS (@Freak4Salman) November 6, 2026

The announcement came during the same event where Salman addressed speculation surrounding the film's reported delays, reshoots and alleged government-related issues. Dismissing the reports, the actor called them ‘bakwas’ and clarified that the film does not portray any negative forces.

Speaking to the media, Salman said, "Bakwas hai. It's not true at all. Humne picture banayi hai soldiers ke upar, on what they go through, what their families go through. Isme koi negative forces nahi hai. Bas haalaat hai negative."

Earlier titled Battle of Galwan, Maatrubhumi is inspired by the June 2020 India-China military clash in the Galwan Valley. The film reportedly went through multiple release-date changes amid speculation about clearance procedures and the sensitive subject it explores. However, Salman dismissed the rumours during the trailer launch.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu. Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia also play important roles.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.