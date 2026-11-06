Maatrubhumi Vs Eetha: Salman Khan CONFIRMS New Release Date, Set To Clash With Shraddha Kapoor's Film This December—Video

Salman Khan Announces New Release Date Of Maatrubhumi | YouTube

Actor Salman Khan has finally confirmed the release date of his much-anticipated film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Earlier slated for release in April this year but postponed, now, Salman has finally shared an update at the trailer launch event on Friday, November 6, in Mumbai.

Salman Khan Reveals Why Maatrubhumi Was Delayed

Talking about the delay in the release of the film, Salman said, "Aaj kal woh hota hai na, VFX... Sab log expert ho gaye hain. Everyone is an expert in VFX. Where VFX has not been added, they see that the VFX shot is not good. We don't want to give anyone the opportunity to zoom in, see and say that we have shot in Ladakh, so there will be very little of it. But also, we just want this picture to visually blow everyone's mind. And it's a beautifully shot film."

Salman Khan Announces New Release Date Of Maatrubhumi

"Humko laga tha hum yeh picture 45–50 days mein... (laughs) kar lenge.” He added that the film was supposed to come in January or June. Then it was August. Then it went on and on. Now, finally, the film will release on 4th December.

Maatrubhumi To Clash With Eetha

This also means that Salman's Maatrubhumi will clash with Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Eetha, also slated for a December 4 release this year.

Maatrubhumi: Cast, Director and Release Date

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Initially announced as Battle of Galwan, the film is inspired by the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in important roles.