'Bakwas Hai': Salman Khan Dismisses Maatrubhumi Reshoot Rumours And Reports Of Government Issues At Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Salman Khan strongly denied reports suggesting that his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace faced reshoots and government-related hurdles, calling the claims completely baseless. The actor addressed the speculation at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Friday (November 6). He made it clear that the reports surrounding the project's delays were not true.

Reacting to questions about the alleged problems, Salman did not mince words and dismissed the claims as ‘bakwas’. He also explained that the film focuses on the experiences of Indian soldiers and the struggles their families face, rather than portraying any negative forces.

Speaking to the media at the event, the actor said, "Bakwas hai. It's not true at all. Humne picture banayi hai soldiers ke upar, on what they go through, what their families go through. Isme koi negative forces nahi hai. Bas haalaat hai negative."

The actor's clarification comes after Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, reportedly faced multiple release delays. Several reports had suggested that the film's subject matter and its portrayal of the India-China conflict were among the reasons behind the changes to its release schedule.

The film is reportedly inspired by the June 2020 military clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. Given the sensitive nature of the subject, reports had claimed that the project faced scrutiny over its references to China and ongoing diplomatic concerns. There were also reports of clearance-related issues involving the Ministry of Defence and the film's certification process.

Additionally, speculation surrounding reshoots and delays in securing the final certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had fuelled questions about the film's release. Its initial April 2026 release plan reportedly went through several changes before the makers settled on a new date.

Maatrubhumi: Cast, Director and Release Date

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace features Salman Khan as Colonel Santosh Babu. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in important roles.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4.