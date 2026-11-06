 Salman Khan Keeps It Casual At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch In Mumbai, Poses For Paps Amid Heavy Security- VIDEO
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Salman Khan Keeps It Casual At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch In Mumbai, Poses For Paps Amid Heavy Security- VIDEO

Salman Khan made an appearance at the Mumbai trailer launch of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, formerly titled Battle of Galwan. The actor, who portrays Colonel Santosh Babu in the Apoorva Lakhia directorial, arrived amid heavy security and posed for the paparazzi

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Salman Khan Keeps It Casual At Maatrubhumi Trailer Launch In Mumbai, Poses For Paps Amid Heavy Security- VIDEO
Salman Khan arrives amid heavy security | Instagram

Actor Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Initially announced as Battle of Galwan, the film is inspired by the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The film was initially scheduled to release in April this year but was postponed, with a new release date yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the trailer of Maatrubhumi will finally be unveiled on Friday, November 6.

Salman Khan Arrives At Maatrubhumi Trailer Event Amid Heavy Security

Salman arrived at the trailer launch event in Mumbai amid heavy security. The superstar kept his look simple and casual, wearing a black round-neck, full-sleeved T-shirt paired with blue denim jeans and sunglasses. His effortless style grabbed attention as he made his way into the venue.

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Poses With The Cast

Salman also happily posed for the paparazzi outside the event and acknowledged them before posing with the cast of Maatrubhumi at the launch.

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According to reports, the Ministry of Defence had raised certain concerns over the film’s content, following which parts of the movie were reportedly reshot and changes were made to the script.

Maatrubhumi Cast

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film features Salman Khan in the role of Colonel Santosh Babu. Apart from Salman, the movie also stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.

Earlier, reports suggested that Maatrubhumi could be pushed to 2027; however, in July Salman Khan Films clarified that the Salman Khan-starrer is scheduled to release in 2026, putting an end to speculation surrounding a possible delay.

The film, which has faced multiple delays, is now awaiting an official announcement regarding its revised release date.

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