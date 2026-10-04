Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi To Be Viewed By CBFC This Week; Diwali Or Christmas Release On Cards: Report

Maatrubhumi To Be Viewed By CBFC This Week | Photo via YouTube

Salman Khan’s much-awaited war drama Maatrubhumi could finally get a release date soon. The Apoorva Lakhia directorial, which has been surrounded by speculation over its title change and delayed release, is expected to reach cinemas later this year, with Diwali and Christmas being considered as possible release windows.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a source close to the film has revealed that Maatrubhumi will be viewed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) this week. The team is reportedly waiting for the certification process to be completed before locking the release date.

“The film is in the process of being viewed by the CBFC this week. There have been no other changes. Salman Khan’s films have traditionally been family entertainers, so there is little reason to anticipate major objections from the censor board. Once passed, the team is looking at a Diwali or Christmas release,” the source shared.

The film stars Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. If the certification process goes as planned, the makers could soon announce when the film will hit the big screen.

Maatrubhumi was earlier titled Battle of Galwan

The project was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and reportedly underwent reshoots after concerns were raised over its initial anti-China stance. There have also been reports suggesting that the revised version received clearance from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

However, the source close to the project has denied reports that the government ever stopped the film.

“Maatrubhumi has never been halted by the government, and reports suggesting otherwise are mere speculation."

With the film now set to be viewed by the CBFC, all eyes are on whether Salman Khan’s next will arrive during the Diwali or Christmas period. A confirmed release date is expected once the certification process is completed.

Salman was last seen in the 2025 film Sikandar. He also had cameos in films like 7 Dogs and Raja Shivaji.