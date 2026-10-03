'Jo meri image bani thi...': Salman Khan Recalls How '10 Ka Dum' Helped Clear His 'Negative' Image After 'Maine Pyar Kiya' | Jio Hotstar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan opened up about the judgements he faced over his personal life and relationships after Maine Pyar Kiya. While addressing Qazi Touqeer, the actor recalled how his television debut with 10 Ka Dum changed the way people perceived him. Salman claimed that after appearing in just one episode of the show, the negative image surrounding him in the media was cleared.

Sharing a personal experience with the Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Salman said, “Maine Pyar Kiya, ye kaam, wo kaam... phir main television pe aaya. Aur us waqt bahot saari negativity mere khilaaf, matlab court cases se leke, relationship se leke, pictureon se leke, har cheez.”

Salman recalled that amid the negativity surrounding him, he was offered the television show 10 Ka Dum. However, the actor revealed that he was initially reluctant to take it up. He said, “I was not going to do it kyunki itni negativity chal rahi thi mere khilaaf. Har akhbaar kholo, har TV channel, matlab achha-khaasa tabiyat se maze leke bajaya ja raha tha.”

The actor then recalled seeking his father Salim Khan’s advice on whether he should do the show. According to Salman, his father asked him, “Tumko tumhare upbringing pe bharosa hai ki nahi?” Salman replied in the affirmative, after which Salim Khan advised him to go ahead with the show if he trusted his upbringing.

Salim Khan further told him, “Be yourself in the show.” Recalling what followed, Salman said, “In that one show they got to know who I was.” He claimed that people eventually stopped associating him only with his films and began identifying him with 10 Ka Dum. Salman drew a parallel with Amitabh Bachchan, saying that people had similarly begun associating the veteran actor with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Recalling the impact of the show on his public image, Salman said, “Jo meri image bani thi media mein, that was cleared in one episode.” However, the actor added that his journey continued to have its share of ups and downs. Using his experience as an example, Salman advised the Bigg Boss 20 contestants to remain true to themselves, even when he scolds or reprimands them on the show.