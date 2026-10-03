'Well Done Bro, Hum Salute Karte Hain’: Salman Khan Lauds Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar For His Braveheart Act |

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air emergency, saying he would be happy to fly with him.

In a post that the ‘Bodyguard’ actor shared on X, he lauded the pilot for his actions during the Flight FZ1073 incident and said that the pilot deserved appreciation for handling the situation.

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“Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” the actor wrote.

Captain Machchhar’s actions during the September 30 incident have drawn attention after he reportedly continued to resist an attacker despite suffering serious injuries.

Following pilot Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage in averting a major aviation disaster despite suffering serious injuries during a life-threatening mid-air cockpit attack, his family in Rajkot on Friday expressed immense pride in his actions, noting that the entire nation is praying for his swift recovery.

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Speaking to ANI in Rajkot, the pilot's cousin, Pulkit Machchhar, said, "He is actually my cousin; our family, our community, and the entire nation are proud of the courage he displayed and the lives he saved through his actions. It is a matter of immense pride for our family and the entire country; naturally, when a national leader issues a personal statement, it is a proud moment, and the work he has done is a source of pride for everyone."

The September 30 security crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

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Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)