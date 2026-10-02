'Real Heroes Live Among Us': Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Kapoor, Other Celebs Praise FlyDubai Captain Smit Machchhar After Cockpit Attack

Celebs Praise FlyDubai Pilot Smit Machchhar After Mid-Air Attack | Photo Via Instagram

Several Bollywood and South Indian celebrities have hailed Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during a mid-air cockpit attack involving a FlyDubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

According to reports, FlyDubai flight FZ1073 was involved in a serious incident when the co-pilot allegedly launched an attack on Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit. Despite reportedly sustaining severe injuries, the Mumbai-native pilot is said to have acted quickly to protect the passengers onboard. His actions are credited with helping save the lives of 174 passengers during the terrifying incident.

Celebs Praise FlyDubai Pilot Smit Machchhar After Mid-Air Attack

Following the incident, several celebrities took to social media to praise the pilot and wish him a speedy recovery.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reacted to PM Modi’s video call with Captain Smit Machchhar, in which the pilot shared that he recited the Hanuman Chalisa while facing the difficult situation. Calling the moment particularly moving, Kangana wrote, “This is so beautiful, best part was Hanuman Chalisa and Jai Shri Krishna in Gujarati.”

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan wrote, “Your courage and bravery fills all of us with pride. What an inspiration. Jai Hind.”

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff praised the pilot and other individuals involved, saying, “Some heroes work in silence! All my respects to Captain Smit Machchhar and the other brave heroes for saving lives and averting a massive tragedy.”

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor called Captain Machchhar a “real hero” and wrote, “Massive respect and prayers for Captain Smit Machchhar, who put his life on the line to save 174 passengers on FlyDubai FZ1073. Absolute bravery under fire! Wishing him a full and speedy recovery!”

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also expressed her support, writing, “Heart goes out to everyone affected. And immense respect for Captain Smit Machchhar for bringing over 170 lives to safety.”

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty saluted the pilot, saying that even after being seriously injured, Machchhar put the lives of others before his own and fought bravely to protect them. He also wished him a speedy recovery.

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan described Captain Machchhar as an example of “unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom,” praising his dedication to protecting the lives of passengers despite his injuries.

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Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda also sent his prayers, writing, “May God protect you and bless you Captain. What you faced and what you did is incredible. Along with everyone else on that flight.”

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Captain Smit Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi, with his condition reported to be stable.