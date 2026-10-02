'My Deepest Respect': Sreeleela Lauds FlyDubai Captain Smit Machchhar For His 'Courage' After Saving 174 Lives In Mid-Air Cockpit Attack

Sreeleela Lauds Captain Smit Machchhar | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sreeleela has expressed her admiration for Indian pilot Smit Machchhar following the reported mid-air cockpit attack on FlyDubai flight FZ1073 on September 30. The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot.

Sreeleela Praises FlyDubai Captain Smit Machchhar

Reacting to the incident, Sreeleela took to her Instagram story on Friday, October 2 and said, “As someone who is constantly travelling, reading about incidents like these genuinely makes me pause and think. My heart goes out to everyone who went through this and to their loved ones.”

Check it out:

She further expressed her "deepest respect" for Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and dedication, adding, "Sending him strength and wishing him a speedy recovery."

All About The Attack

According to reports, the incident occurred while the aircraft was cruising mid-air. Despite reportedly sustaining injuries, Machchhar is said to have acted to prevent the aircraft’s systems from being compromised and helped ensure the safety of the 174 passengers onboard.

Smit Machchhar Stable

Following the incident, Machchhar received initial medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. He has since reportedly been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical care, with his condition described as stable.

PM Modi Speaks With Captain Smit Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Machchhar, who is currently undergoing treatment in the UAE. During the conversation, Machchhar briefed the Prime Minister about what happened during the flight and inside the cockpit.

Speaking to the injured pilot, PM Modi praised his actions during the reported emergency and said, “Had this not happened, who knows what India would have had to face, what all Indian pilots would have had to endure, and how Indian pilots would have been viewed. You have saved everyone. You have done a very big thing.”