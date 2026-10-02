'He Hit Me,' Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar Heard Saying In Fresh Video, Chaos Seen Aboard Flydubai Flight |

A desperate call for a doctor, passengers shouting in English and Hebrew and an injured Indian pilot heard saying, “He hit me.” Newly surfaced footage from inside flydubai flight FZ1073 has captured the tense moments after passengers and crew reportedly intervened to stop an alleged attempt by the Omani co-pilot to crash the aircraft while it was flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel.

NEW FOOTAGE - CHAOTIC MOMENTS ON FLYDUBAI FLIGHT



New footage shows chaotic moments aboard a Flydubai flight that was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an in-flight incident



Passengers can be seen reacting to the situation & rushing to help as the emergency unfolded



📸i24News pic.twitter.com/UXdKezEBxH — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) October 2, 2026

Viral Video Captures Moments Of Terror

The video, apparently recorded on a mobile phone by a passenger seated near the cockpit, shows the cabin in a state of confusion as people react to the incident. Shared by Israeli news outlet i24NEWS, the footage captures Indian flight captain Smit Machchhar, who was reportedly stabbed and injured during the altercation, speaking off-camera.

Although Machchhar is not visible in the clip, his voice can be heard saying, “He hit me,” apparently referring to the Omani co-pilot. Another person inside the cockpit is heard being told to 'relax', while someone later instructs passengers in the cabin to 'sit down'.

As the situation unfolds, a person who appears to be a crew member can be heard urgently asking, “Doctor, is there a doctor?” The footage provides a glimpse into the confusion aboard the aircraft as passengers and crew responded to the reported attack. The video has emerged as authorities continue investigating the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the alleged actions of the co-pilot.

Indian Pilot Shifted To Abu Dhabi

According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Captain Machchhar was transferred to Abu Dhabi after receiving initial medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. “After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery,” the ministry said.

On Thursday, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal visited Machchhar and his family at the hospital to enquire about his health. The Indian Embassy said Mittal had also met the family earlier and assured them of all possible support.

“Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well,” the embassy said in a social media post. It added that it remained in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the pilot's continued medical care and well-being.

UAE Probes Possible Terror Link

The UAE's chief prosecutor has launched an investigation into whether the incident was linked to terrorist activity or intent, or involved prior planning or direction.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the co-pilot had undergone what he described as 'Islamist radical indoctrination'. He also alleged that the co-pilot had shouted, “Kill me, kill me,” suggesting possible suicidal intent. No further details were provided to substantiate the claims.

Israeli officials have described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack, although Netanyahu had earlier said other possibilities had not been ruled out. Meanwhile, flydubai said the reason for the altercation remained unclear and suspended flights to Israel as investigations continued.