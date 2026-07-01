National Doctor's Day 2026: Sreeleela Reveals How She Managed Viral Vayyari Song Shoot While Preparing For MBBS, 'It Wasn't Easy But...'

National Doctor's Day 2026 | Instagram

Actress Sreeleela, who is a popular name in the South Indian film industry, is also a doctor. Earlier this year, she completed her MBBS, and on National Doctor's Day 2026, the actress revealed how she managed to shoot her song Viral Vayyari while preparing for her examination.

The actress shared, "Being a doctor has always been my dream and my biggest passion. Even while shooting for Viral Vayyari, I made sure my MBBS exams came first. I'd finish my shoot, rush back for my practicals, and return to the set whenever I got a break. It wasn't easy, but pursuing medicine has always meant the world to me."

Sreeleela On Becoming A Doctor

Earlier this year, Sreeleela received her MBBS degree, and she posted a long note about it on her Instagram. While sharing the pictures from her convocation ceremony, the actress wrote, "A milestone. 🧿 🙏🏻 A journey—one that you were a part of, knowingly or unknowingly. A sacred space that became my serene escape from the facade… a place where I could simply be me. Your girl kept her promise. This wasn’t just about a degree. It was about growth, faith, tears, resilience, and becoming."

She further wrote, "To my family, my friends, and my work friends—especially for accommodating my exams and standing by me through the chaos—thank you from the bottom of my heart 🙏🏻. To everyone who believed in me when I was still learning to believe in myself… thank you. Dear reader, I’m grateful for you. For the time you gave me. For every smile, every word of encouragement, every silent prayer. This chapter shaped me. It humbled me. It strengthened me. So let me reintroduce myself to you. Yours lovingly, Dr. Sreeleela (sic)."

Sreeleela's Upcoming Movies

This year, we already saw Sreeleela in movies like Parasakthi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. She currently has films like Anurag Basu's next and OM Chapter 1 lined up. The former also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, and it will mark Sreeleela's Bollywood debut.

Reportedly, she also has a film titled Diler in her kitty opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, but the movie has not yet been officially announced.