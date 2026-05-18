Sreeleela Preparing For NEET-PG, Not Dating Cricketer Tilak Varma: Mother Clarifies Amid Rumours

Rumours linking actress Sreeleela with cricketer Tilak Varma have been dismissed by both her family and team. As speculation continued to grow online over the past few days, the actress' mother, Dr Swarnalatha, clarified that there is “absolutely no truth” to the claims and said Sreeleela is currently focused on her film projects and upcoming NEET-PG examination.

The dating buzz started after a playful interaction involving Tilak Varma and fellow cricketer Suryakumar Yadav went viral on social media. Soon after, several online users began speculating that Tilak and Sreeleela had been in a relationship for nearly a year.

Addressing the rumours, Dr Swarnalatha told Deccan Chronicle, "These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination."

She further revealed that the actress is currently concentrating on balancing her studies and acting career. “She is preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and career very well,” she said.

Before her mother’s statement, Sreeleela’s team had also denied the reports and clarified that the actress and the cricketer do not even know each other personally.

In an official statement, the team said, "The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis."

The speculation appears to have originated from a combination of viral videos, fan theories and social media chatter. According to online claims, Dr Swarnalatha was spotted at a recent IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, which further fuelled the rumours.

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Social media users also claimed that someone from Sreeleela’s team attended the match wearing a jersey with Tilak’s name on it. There were additional theories suggesting that the actress and cricketer had interacted on social media before allegedly unfollowing each other after the rumours surfaced. However, none of these claims were confirmed by either side.

The buzz intensified further after a viral video showed Suryakumar Yadav teasing Tilak in a lobby. In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Tilak Varma, na? Tilak Varma is in love." Many users interpreted the light-hearted remark as confirmation of the dating rumours, leading to online speculation.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela continues to remain busy professionally. She is preparing for her Bollywood debut in an upcoming film directed by Anurag Basu alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also has a Tamil project lined up with Dhanush.