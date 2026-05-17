Is Sreeleela Dating Cricketer Tilak Varma? Video Of Suryakumar Yadav Teasing Him Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has once again become the subject of dating rumours involving Telugu actress Sreeleela after a viral video featuring Suryakumar Yadav surfaced online.

The clip, which is now circulating across Reddit, Instagram and X, appears to show Suryakumar teasing Tilak while the Mumbai Indians batter walks through a hotel lobby wearing earphones. In the video, Suryakumar can seemingly be heard joking that Tilak is “in love,” a moment that triggered speculation among fans on social media.

Although neither Tilak nor Sreeleela has commented on the rumours, internet users were quick to connect the viral moment to the ongoing gossip surrounding the pair.

Speculation linking the cricketer and actress first began during the IPL season after Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, was reportedly spotted at Mumbai Indians’ clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Her appearance at the stadium became a talking point online, with fans wondering whether there was a personal connection between Sreeleela and the Mumbai Indians youngster.

The rumours gained more momentum after social media users claimed that Sreeleela had attended another cricket match where someone from her team was allegedly seen wearing a jersey with “Tilak” written on it.

As both Tilak and Sreeleela enjoy massive popularity among young audiences, the alleged connection has become a trending topic online. Fans also began tracking their social media activity, with several unverified claims surfacing that the two may have unfollowed each other amid the growing rumours.

The latest viral clip has only added fuel to the speculation. However, Suryakumar did not directly mention Sreeleela’s name in the video.

The discussion has especially exploded among younger cricket fans, many of whom often describe Tilak as one of Indian cricket’s biggest Gen Z heartthrobs because of his growing popularity on social media.

At the same time, several Reddit users have urged people not to draw conclusions based purely on public appearances or online interactions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreeleela is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic drama opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is expected to release in 2026.

On the other hand, apart from being one of Mumbai Indians’ brightest young stars and a regular member of India’s white-ball squad, the 23-year-old has recently been named captain of the India A team for the upcoming ODI tri-series in Sri Lanka.