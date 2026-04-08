'Insensitive, Being Doctor She's Normalising...': Sreeleela Faces Backlash For Saying 'Period Is Not Excuse' For Women - VIDEO

Sreeleela criticised for saying 'period is not excuse' for women | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actress Sreeleela, who recently graduated with an MBBS degree and became a qualified doctor, sparked backlash over her remark on periods. When asked about the biggest challenge she faced and how she overcame it as a woman, the 24-year-old actress stated that 'period is not an excuse' for women. She added that emotional quotient (EQ) can be both an advantage and a disadvantage, explaining that she sometimes pushes herself even when she feels vulnerable.

'Period Is Not An Excuse': Sreeleela

At the Ustaad Bhagat Singh Success party, Sreeleela was heard saying, "All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse."

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Sreeleela Faces Backlash

Following her remark, Sreeleela faced backlash, particularly because she is a doctor and yet made what many called an 'insensitive' statement. One user commented, "Surprised that being a doctor she is normalising this. Periods work differently for different bodies. Get that into your brain, lady." Another wrote, "She seems like the kind of person who’d say, ‘Just take a deep breath, there’s so much air,’ to an asthma patient."

A third comment read, "What the actual fuck. Just because you have energy during your period doesn’t mean everyone does. What a pick-me."

"These words with mbbs degree is a diabolical thing," another read.

Photo Via Reddit

So far, the 24-year-old actress has not responded to the controversy.

Work Front

Sreeleela is set to make debut in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film starring her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Next, she will star in Dhanush’s next in Tamil.