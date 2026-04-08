 'Insensitive, Being Doctor She's Normalising...': Sreeleela Faces Backlash For Saying 'Period Is Not Excuse' For Women - VIDEO
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HomeEntertainment'Insensitive, Being Doctor She's Normalising...': Sreeleela Faces Backlash For Saying 'Period Is Not Excuse' For Women - VIDEO

'Insensitive, Being Doctor She's Normalising...': Sreeleela Faces Backlash For Saying 'Period Is Not Excuse' For Women - VIDEO

Telugu actress Sreeleela, who recently became a qualified doctor, faced backlash after stating 'period is not an excuse' at the Ustaad Bhagat Singh Success party. Netizens criticised her comments, with one saying, "Periods work differently for different bodies," and another calling it "insensitive." So far, the 24-year-old actress has not responded to the controversy.

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, April 08, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
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Sreeleela criticised for saying 'period is not excuse' for women | Photo Via Instagram

Telugu actress Sreeleela, who recently graduated with an MBBS degree and became a qualified doctor, sparked backlash over her remark on periods. When asked about the biggest challenge she faced and how she overcame it as a woman, the 24-year-old actress stated that 'period is not an excuse' for women. She added that emotional quotient (EQ) can be both an advantage and a disadvantage, explaining that she sometimes pushes herself even when she feels vulnerable.

'Period Is Not An Excuse': Sreeleela

At the Ustaad Bhagat Singh Success party, Sreeleela was heard saying, "All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse."

Check out the video:

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Sreeleela Faces Backlash

Following her remark, Sreeleela faced backlash, particularly because she is a doctor and yet made what many called an 'insensitive' statement. One user commented, "Surprised that being a doctor she is normalising this. Periods work differently for different bodies. Get that into your brain, lady." Another wrote, "She seems like the kind of person who’d say, ‘Just take a deep breath, there’s so much air,’ to an asthma patient."

A third comment read, "What the actual fuck. Just because you have energy during your period doesn’t mean everyone does. What a pick-me."

"These words with mbbs degree is a diabolical thing," another read.

Photo Via Reddit

So far, the 24-year-old actress has not responded to the controversy.

Work Front

Sreeleela is set to make debut in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film starring her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Next, she will star in Dhanush’s next in Tamil.

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