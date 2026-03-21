'I Would Cry, Was So Sensitive...': Sreeleela Says She Once Feared Trolling, Even Considered Quitting Films

Photo Via: Chaaaat Show YouTube

Telugu actress Sreeleela, recently seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan and Raashii Khanna, which hit cinemas on March 19 and clashed with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently opened up about how trolling deeply affected her to the point that she even thought of quitting films.

Sreeleela On Trolls

Speaking to Suma Kanakala on Chaaaat Show The Reel Flavour, Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna were asked if trolls bother them, to which Sreeleela said, "I did when I first started in this industry. I used to feel so bad about it, I would cry. I even told my mother, I don’t think I’ll be able to do this. Should I go back to school or college? I was so sensitive, but now I’m immune to it."

Raashii Khanna Says Trolls Affect Her

Further, Raashii added that she still feels slightly affected as trolling has become more intense, and said she has a problem with people passing judgment without knowing the truth. "The character I’ve built for so long, I just fear that…," she said.

Sreeleela, however, stated that she believes people today have more intellect than they once did.

Sreeleela added, "But I feel like people today have an intellect of their own. So, even when they see negativity, they think a little." Raashii underlined her point, adding, "People write anything just for clickbait, though."

Work Front

Sreeleela is set to make debut in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film starring her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Next, she will star in Dhanush’s next in Tamil.

While Raashii Khanna has Farzi 2 with Shahid Kapoor.

She also has Rowdy and Co in Tamil, she also has Talaakhon Mein Ek, Bridge, and a yet-to-be-titled film by Anees Bazmee in Hindi lined up for release.