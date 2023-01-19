Raashii Khanna reveals, 'I signed Farzi before Rudra as I felt it would my comeback in the Hindi market'

Raashii Khanna | Pic: Instagram/raashiikhanna

Raashii Khanna will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Amol Palekar in Farzi. Directed by Raj and DK, the web series will premiere on a digital platform on February 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for a chat. Excerpts:

You are playing a government official in Farzi. Did sensitivity play a major role in your preparation?

I haven’t played such a role before. The best part of my role is that it is written with realism. My character Megha goes behind the fake currency. Until I read the script, I didn’t know that fake notes are a huge scam. There was a lot of learning for me while shooting for it. I would call the show as infotainment. There is a lot of information that we aren’t aware of.

I had to literally understand why a note is fake and what are the parameters to know about the real currency notes. For me, I had to literally erase myself as Raashii to play Megha. I surrender to things in real life but Megha is a go-getter. She knows what and how she will do. I empathise with her, she is absolutely relentless. I am very curious to see people’s reactions.

Have you ever been conned by fake currency?

Yeah, once I had a note of 500 rupees and the guy told me it was fake. Till the time you won’t get into the skin of the business, no one can ever come to know about the fake currency. I would say the beauty of fake notes is that a few people can come to know about it.

With Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, now Farzi and later Yodha, are you inclined towards doing action of late because of your physicality?

It depends upon the character if the physicality matters. There’s no constant pressure to be fit. You can look a certain way to portray some part, unless you are doing a sports film, etc. I know I come from a family where I have a tendency to put on weight so I had to hit the gym for four to five hours daily. In general, basic fitness is demanded from an actor.

Farzi is your second Hindi OTT outing. What is that one thing about it that made you greenlight it?

I signed Farzi first and Rudra came later. For me, Farzi is the first OTT show. At that point of time, it was sort of coming back for me in the Hindi market and it couldn’t have been bigger and better as Raj and DK had delivered a successful franchise The Family Man. Plus, I signed Farzi with my eyes shut since Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi sir were in it.

Shahid is debuting on OTT with Farzi and you are one show old. Any tips for him?

Both Shahid and Vijay sir bring in their minds on the sets and I happened to be in both the narratives. Shahid prepares very well beforehand. He was Sunny for me on the sets and not Shahid and we developed a comfort zone with each other. I thought language would have been a barrier for Vijay sir but he overcame that on the set and he could elevate the scene and make it his own.

