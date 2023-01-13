Farzi trailer launch: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi shower praises upon each other

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi | All pics: Viral Bhayani

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to make their OTT debut in Raj and DK’s upcoming web series Farzi. The actors, along with the director duo, Raashii Khanna and veteran actor Amol Palekar unveiled its trailer at a mega event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was present there too.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opening up about his OTT debut, Vijay said, “I don’t know how to call it a debut as I don't see it as a debut. I did my first film in 2010… it’s been 12 years since I debuted as a hero. I’ve done about 55 films. Every time I do a film, I am like a kid. For me short form or long form, every scene is a film, we're putting the same kind of effort in each and every shot to make the audience interested.”

Vijay Sethupathi |

On working with Raj and DK, he shared, “Raj and DK are like brothers to me, I can share any idiotic idea with them and they’ll not judge me, so I don’t have to worry, as an artiste I need that kind of freedom.”

(l-r) Shahid Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar |

Shahid is elated to begin 2023 with Farzi. “It is the best start of the year that I could have asked for in 2023. I was very happy to hear when we decided to launch the show in my birthday month and it is great,” he gushed.

Shahid Kapoor |

Shahid further revealed, “We started talking about the show even before everybody started talking about OTT as an option and when I say everybody I mean the film fraternity. I love Raj & DK’s shows, I love both parts of The Family Man.”

When asked how he got cast in Farzi, Shahid stated, “They called me for a film and I said, ‘Ya that’s ok but what are you doing in show format and they were like, ‘Are you serious? Do you want to do a show?’. I said, ‘I would love to collaborate with you guys’. They had an idea which they had narrated to me eight years ago as a movie. And at that time DK had said it is too big in terms of length to fit into a story and I think the best thing that happened to Farzi is it didn’t become a movie because I don’t think we would have been able to do justice to it.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shahid was all praise for his co-star Vijay. “This is the first time I have worked with Vijay sir. When we launched the little teaser, I called him ‘Makkal Selvan’ (people's treasure in Tamil) and I am going to say ‘Makkal Selvan’ to him again. He has the personality and it suits him, it is such a beautiful term for him. It has been a privilege to work with him. Our characters are always running parallel to each other and there are times when we cross tracks. And whatever little work I did with him and even while we were promoting, I found his mind interesting. He is truly an actor at heart. I wish to do much more work with him and there’s so much to learn from him.”

Raashii Khanna |

Shahid then spoke about his other co-star Raashii. “It is great to debut with Raashii. We were all stuck in the hotel during Covid-19 and we all got together and we all became friends and she has done phenomenally well.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Raj and DK |

On a parting note, Raj and DK concluded, “This show was a tough one as we shot it through the pandemic and multiple shutdowns in breaks. During Covid, we took a lot of risks. This was an idea we all had conceived. We had this idea as a feature film and finally we decided to go this route.”