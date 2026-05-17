'They Have Never Even...': Sreeleela NOT Dating Cricketer Tilak Varma, Actress' Team Calls Rumours 'Completely Baseless'

Sreeleela’s team denies dating rumours with Tilak Varma | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sreeleela, who was previously rumoured to be dating her co-star Kartik Aaryan, recently sparked fresh relationship rumours with Indian cricketer Tilak Varma. Speculation began after Sreeleela’s mother, Dr Swarnalatha, was reportedly spotted during Mumbai Indians’ IPL clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. The actress was also seen attending a World Cup match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, where one of her team members was spotted wearing a jersey with 'Tilak' written on the back.

Sreeleela's Team Denies Dating Rumours With Tilak Varma

However, amid the growing buzz, Sreeleela’s team dismissed the reports as 'completely baseless'. As reported by Pinkvilla, her team stated, "The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis."

Rumours about Tilak dating Sreeleela resurfaced after a viral video featuring Suryakumar Yadav began circulating online.

The clip, which is now circulating across Reddit, Instagram and X, appears to show Suryakumar teasing Tilak while the Mumbai Indians batter walks through a hotel lobby wearing earphones. In the video, Suryakumar can seemingly be heard joking that Tilak is “in love,” a moment that triggered speculation among fans on social media.

However, Suryakumar did not directly mention Sreeleela’s name in the video.

As both Tilak and Sreeleela enjoy massive popularity among young audiences, the alleged connection quickly become a trending topic online. Fans also began tracking their social media activity, with several unverified claims surfacing that the two may have unfollowed each other amid the growing rumours.

Work Front

Sreeleela is set to make debut in Bollywood with a yet-to-be-titled Anurag Basu film starring her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. Next, she will star in Dhanush’s next in Tamil.