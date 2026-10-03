'Kya Bakwas Hai, Bad Decision': Salman Khan Hints At Rhiti Tiwari's Bigg Boss 20 Return A Day After Her Eviction; Netizens Disappointed—VIDEO

Rhiti Tiwari Back In Bigg Boss 20? Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar Promo Sparks Speculation | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 20, has teased a possible twist involving Rhiti Tiwari just a day after her mid-week eviction from the reality show. In a new promo released ahead of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman addressed Rhiti’s eviction and appeared to hint that her journey in the show may not be over yet.

Salman Khan Teases Rhiti Tiwari's Return

Rhiti, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, was eliminated mid-week after Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA decided to evict her. However, Salman pointed out that the contestants did not give Rhiti enough opportunity to prove that she had changed, despite her apologising for her earlier actions.

In the promo, Salman says, “You think she is gone, I think she is gone, Bigg Boss thinks she is gone. But iss season ka theme kya hai?” Gullu then responds, "Tathas-two" leaving Kanika Mann excited.

Check out the video:

The promo later shows Salman asking someone to join him on stage. At that moment, Rhiti’s familiar “Aaaye haayee” can be heard in the background. While the moment has sparked speculation about her possible return to the Bigg Boss 20 house, the promo does not explicitly confirm that the voice belongs to Rhiti.

Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Mary Kom, Love Gill and Gullu are seen looking excited and clapping, while Mahhi Vij and Qazi appear shocked by the development.

Netizens Disappointed

Meanwhile, several viewers expressed their disappointment over the possibility of Rhiti returning to the show. Comments included, “Kya bakwas hai! She will prove you wrong aur apna asli rang firse dikhayegi,” and “Nepotism is rising again and again lol.” Another viewer questioned the makers, while one comment read, “Makers ki buddhi bhrasht ho gayi hai.”

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Rhiti Tiwari is actually returning to Bigg Boss 20. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, airing Saturday night, is expected to reveal the truth.