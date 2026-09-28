'False Claims': Bigg Boss 20's Rhiti Tiwari's Team REACTS To Ex-Stepfather Ekam Bawa's 'Torture' Allegations, Initiates Legal Action

Rhiti Tiwari's Team Hits Back At Ekam Bawa Over 'Torture' Claims | Photo Via Instagram

Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari’s ex-stepfather and Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa recently made allegations against Rhiti and her mother, Rani Tiwari, claiming that he was “tortured” during his time with them. Bawa alleged that he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 to 2025. He also claimed that he plans to share a new incident every day for as long as Rhiti remains inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Rhiti Tiwari's Team Hits Back At Ekam Bawa Over 'Torture' Claims

Reacting to the allegations, Rhiti’s team has denied Bawa’s claims and issued a statement calling them "false" and "defamatory." On Monday, September 28, the team said that Rhiti is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and therefore cannot respond to the allegations herself.

"We request the media to please verify facts before amplifying such defamatory claims and give the family a fair chance to be heard," read the statement.

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Rhiti Tiwari's Team Initiates Legal Action Against Ekam Bawa

Rhiti’s team further stated that necessary legal action has been initiated against Ekam over his allegations.

Bawa claimed that he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 to 2025 and alleged that Rhiti was aware of his relationship with her mother. He further claimed that he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married.

Ekam Bawa has not publicly responded to Rhiti’s team’s statement or its claim that legal action has been initiated in connection with the allegations.