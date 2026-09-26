'Logon Ko Pagal Banana Band Kariye': Rhiti Tiwari's Stepfather SLAMS Rs 25K Allowance Claim, Makes Allegations Against Her And Mother

Rhiti's stepdad says she's 'lying' about her ₹25K allowance claim | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Ekam Bawa, who describes himself as Rhiti Tiwari's stepfather and her mother Rani Tiwari’s former partner, has reacted strongly to the Bigg Boss 20 contestant’s statements about her personal life and finances. In a video shared online, Bawa made several allegations about Rhiti and her family while criticising her conduct on the reality show.

Rhiti Tiwari's Stepdad Slams Her Rs 25K Allowance Claim

Bawa claimed that he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 to 2025 and alleged that Rhiti was aware of his relationship with her mother. He further claimed that he and Rani were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married. Bawa also shared photographs with the mother-daughter duo, which he presented as evidence of his association with them.

Reacting to Rhiti’s reported claim that she receives only Rs 25,000 a month from her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, Bawa said, "Jiske paas Rs 4-5 lakh ke handbags ho... Uske baad aapke paas badi badi gadiya hai. Range Rovers ka toh Rs 2.5-3 lakh ka kharcha hai khali. Aap Rs 25,000 keh rahe ho?” Bawa said, questioning how her alleged assets could be reconciled with the claim of receiving Rs 25,000 per month.

'Logon Ko Pagal Banana Band Kariye'

He further alleged that Rhiti owns a sports company with a huge turnover and claimed that she has expensive flats in Mumbai. “Logon ko pagal banana band kariye aap. Bigg Boss mein jake aap logon ko gaali de rahe hai... bachchey, nahi karte aisa. Yeh shobha nahi deti baatein,” he remarked.

Ekam Bawa Reacts TRhiti Tiwari's Stepdad Slams Her Rs 25K Allowance Claim

“Parivaar aur sanskaar ki yeh baatein karti hai, on paper, legally mein iska dusra baap hoon,” Bawa said

Bawa also claimed that Rhiti’s behaviour did not reflect the family values she speaks about. He added, "Iski jo maa, usne pehle Manoj ji ko choda, fir mere saath isne bohot zyada... yeh Rhiti bhi. Bohot ghatiya kisam ke insaan hai yeh aur waha jaake kar baatein kar rahi hai. Mein itna sharminda ho rahi hu uss cheez ko dekh kar ki kaise kar sakte hai? Sirf fame lene ke liye. Mere paas inki bohot cheezein hai... Bohot sharam ki baat hai."

As of now, Rhiti Tiwari’s mother, Rani Tiwari, has not publicly reacted to Ekam Bawa’s allegations.