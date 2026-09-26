‘Aap Dolly Bindra Ban Gayi’: Salman Khan Schools Rhiti Tiwari Over Her Language, Reminds Her Of Manoj Tiwari’s Bigg Boss 4 Stint | Jio Hotstar

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan called out Rhiti Tiwari over her use of abusive language during the diss battle. However, what grabbed attention was Salman’s comparison between Rhiti and her father, Manoj Tiwari, who was also a contestant on the reality show. Salman even told Rhiti that she had started behaving more like former contestant Dolly Bindra than Manoj’s daughter.

While addressing Rhiti, Salman tried to make her understand that her words could also affect her father and family outside the show. Referring to her statement, “Mere papa hote toh dekh lete,” Salman questioned what she meant by it and asked, “Iska kya matlab hua? Singer Manoj Tiwari dekhega, actor... politician?”

SALMAN’S ONE-LINER WAS BRUTAL 😭🔥⁰“Aap Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho, Dolly Bindra ki nahi.”⁰Sometimes one sentence is enough to make the point. 🤡

⁰But the complete lack of regret? Yikes. 🤢⁰#BiggBoss20 • #BB20 • #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/aNkYMc9nzU — 𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝔂 ☬⚔️☬ (@jennyversee_) September 26, 2026

Salman reminded Rhiti that her father is now a public figure and that her words on national television could have an impact on him. He also brought up her grandmother, suggesting that she too could be watching the show. Salman then told Rhiti, “Aap Manoj Tiwari ki beti ho, Dolly Bindra ki beti nahi ho.”

Recalling Manoj Tiwari’s own stint on Bigg Boss, Salman reminded Rhiti of how her father had reacted when Dolly Bindra lashed out at him during their season. He then told Rhiti, “Aap Dolly ban gayi is ghar mein,” while criticising her for adopting an aggressive approach in the house.

Salman further questioned Rhiti’s claim that her father would have “seen” Qazi Touqeer had he been present during the argument. He said, “Kaise dekh leta? Qazi Touqeer ke gaane nahi sunta? Kyunki aapke father ab ek actor nahi rahe, politician hain, public figure hain, respected man hain, three times MP hain.”

WHAT THE HELL 😭🔥 Salman is politely DESTROYING Rhiti after she called him “Dolly Bindra ki beti” 💀 BRO, IT'S OVER FOR HER. THE DAMAGE IS ALREADY DONE. 😭#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/GtnFRajRX8 — 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗭𝗘𝗡 🥶 (@Frozen_pratik) September 26, 2026

Explaining why he objected to Rhiti’s choice of words, Salman said that regardless of whose daughter she was, a father would not appreciate his daughter saying, “Mera baap hota toh dekh leta.” He also called her out for telling a fellow contestant, “Tere baap ka naam bhi nahi jaanti main.”

Salman then recalled a remark allegedly made by Rhiti’s grandmother to Manoj during his season of the show. He said she had told him, “Jis show se tum itne pareshan ho gaye the Manoj, ab tu apni beti ko bhej raha hai ispe pareshan hone ke liye.”

Through his comments, Salman urged Rhiti to be mindful of her language and reminded her that her conduct inside the Bigg Boss house could also affect her family, particularly her father, who has a public profile.