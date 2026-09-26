‘Not Coming In Bigg Boss 20’: Karan Wahi Dismisses Wildcard Entry Rumours After His UNO Card Post Sparks Speculation | Instagram/X

Television actor Karan Wahi has finally put an end to rumours of entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard contestant. The speculation began after Karan shared an old story in which he was seen holding a wildcard UNO card. However, during a recent ‘Ask Me A Question’ session, the actor clarified that the post had nothing to do with Bigg Boss.

Karan Wahi Rules Out Rumours Of Entering Bigg Boss 20 As Wildcard Contestant

When a fan asked him, “You’re going to Bigg Boss as wildcard entry,” Karan explained that he was simply referring to his favourite UNO card. He replied, “I was talking about UNO and my favourite card in UNO.”

Taking a light-hearted dig at the speculation surrounding his post, Karan added, “Ek to tumlogon ko bhi chill nahi hai na. Har cheez ka tumko matlab kuch aur banana hota hai.”

Karan then put the rumours to rest, making it clear that he has no plans to enter the reality show this year. He said, “I am not coming in Bigg Boss. I am done. Let’s just break this thought. Not coming in Bigg Boss, at least not this year.”

The buzz around Karan Wahi’s possible Bigg Boss 20 entry had been building for some time, with several instances adding fuel to the speculation. Apart from Karan’s social media post featuring a wildcard UNO card, the actor also addressed the Bigg Boss rumours during an appearance in Avinash Mishra’s vlog, which further caught fans’ attention. The speculation gained another boost when Karan’s ex-girlfriend Uditi Singh also spoke about the possibility of him entering the reality show. With these instances making rounds online, fans began wondering if Karan was indeed gearing up for a wildcard entry.

I really hope karan wahi comes as a wildcard in #BiggBoss20, because uditi bbg is guaranteed to not get evicted then.🥳 pic.twitter.com/TnCXmhdQRd — Rahul⚡ (@BiggBossDude) September 16, 2026

Uditi Singh had earlier addressed the possibility of her ex-boyfriend Karan Wahi entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard. While speaking to fellow contestants, she said that even if Karan entered the house, he would be “any other contestant” for her. Uditi added, “Maine move on kab ka kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on,” making it clear that his presence would not affect her. She also recalled that the breakup was initially difficult for her, but said she would now be fine even if she saw him.