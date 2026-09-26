'Nepotism...': Salman Khan Slams Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti Tiwari For Using Foul Language In Bigg Boss 20 House - Watch Video

Salman Khan Slams Manoj Tiwari's Daughter Rhiti Tiwari | Instagran

It's Saturday, and it is time for Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar. A promo of the episode has been released, and Salman Khan is slamming Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari. For the uninitiated, during a task of Diss Battle, Rhiti used foul language for Uditi Singh, which created a huge fight inside the house. In the video, we can see that Salman makes Rhiti realise that no one knew her before she came into the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Salman tells her, "Rhiti, you had come to this show with a dream of becoming a rockstar. But, this language of yours is going somewhere else, and such a language will not just affect you, but also your father. Nobody knew you till the time you came into Bigg Boss. Isn't that true?"

He further says, "You are Manoj Tiwari's daughter, so people will say that's your claim to fame, and you came into the house because of him. Nepotism, correct? People have also said that as she is a nepo-kid, Salman will not scream at her. There are two ways to handle this, 'bhai bajao', the other way is, 'samjhao'. Which one do you prefer?"

At the end of the video, Rhiti is seen crying!

Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Vaar

While everyone is waiting to watch this week's Weekend Ka Vaar, we can surely not forget last week's episode. Salman had slammed trolls and took off his shirt on stage.

The actor addressed online trolling that he faces, and without taking names, also mentioned how actresses are trolled for their post-partum weight. Netizens quickly stated that the actor was talking about Katrina Kaif, who was trolled for her weight gain after she was spotted at the Ambanis' Ganpati celebration. Salman took off his shirt as netizens used to age-shame and body-shame him.