‘Mere Dad Ko Bahut Time Tak Umeed Thi...’: Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Breaks Down As She Recalls Parents’ Divorce And Custody Fight In Bigg Boss 20

‘Mere Dad Ko Bahut Time Tak Umeed Thi...’: Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Breaks Down, Recalls Parents’ Divorce And His Custody Fight | Jio Hotstar

In a heartfelt conversation with Amrapali Dubey in Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti Tiwari opened up about her childhood and admitted that she did not get to spend much time with her father, Manoj Tiwari. Rhiti recalled that she was just eight years old when her parents “technically” separated, while their divorce was legally finalised when she was nine. She became emotional while remembering how her father fought for her custody during their separation.

When Amrapali asked Rhiti whether her father had fought for her custody, she said, “Yes.” She added, “I think mere dad ko bahut time tak umeed thi ki they will get back together.”

Recalling the emotional toll the separation took on both of them, Rhiti said that whenever she met her father, they would often end up crying. Breaking down, she said, “Usme hum kuch kar hi nahi sakte the.”

Rhiti also recalled how she would try to spend time with her father during their meetings, even teaching him English. She then spoke about the time when Surbhi Tiwari entered Manoj Tiwari’s life and said she was genuinely happy for them. Rhiti shared, “Jab unke life mein Surbhi aaye to mujhse zyada khush koi nahi tha.”

Explaining her feelings towards both her parents, Rhiti said, “Mujhe meri maa bahut pyaari hai par wo bhi to mere baap hain.”

Manoj Tiwari’s personal life has seen two marriages and three daughters. He married his first wife, Rani Tiwari, in 1999, and the couple later separated and divorced after around 11 years of marriage. They have a daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. Manoj later married Surabhi Tiwari on April 26, 2020, and the couple have two daughters, including Saanvika, making him a father of three daughters.

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.