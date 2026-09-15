Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey Faces Backlash For Calling Aman Gandhi 'Struggler'; Netizens Dub Bhojpuri Actress 'Insensitive' |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Amrapali Dubey called Aman Gandhi a “struggler” during a heated exchange. Following the episode, Aman’s team shared a “mockery” video on social media and alleged that the provocations were deliberate. They wrote, “The provocations were deliberate, and even though Aman responded with respect, the attacks kept getting personal.” Soon after, Amrapali faced backlash from viewers for her comments about Aman’s career.

During the episode, Amrapali told Aman, “12 saal se hoon shehzaadi jaha pe hoon waha ki. Teri tarah struggle nahi kar rahi. Chal struggler.” She also claimed to be aware of rumours surrounding Aman. Reacting to her remarks, Aman hit back and urged her not to bring matters from outside the show into the Bigg Boss house.

Amrapali’s comments did not go down well with several viewers. One user on X criticised the actress, writing, “Amrapali mocking Aman's profession, calling him struggler, bringing his outside personal stuff, Love Gill mocking his medical condition was so below the belt.”

Amrapali mocking Aman's profession , calling him struggler, bringing his outside personal stuff, Love Gill mocking his medical condition was so below the belt. When it was them who started this backbiting behind his back. They need to be called out on WKW. #BB20 #BiggBoss20 — Pri. (@aacediaaa) September 15, 2026

Is Amrapali a big star…!!

She always makes career remarks… yesterday she was talking about Arishfa and today she said Aman a struggler..!!



I hate this woman…#BiggBoss20 — Tanjin 🦋🦋 (@SweetSin_Tan) September 15, 2026

Another viewer called out the Bhojpuri Bawal actress, saying, “Is Amrapali a big star! She always makes career remarks… yesterday she was talking about Arishfa and today she said Aman a struggler!”

My dislike for Love and Amrapali has reached a whole new level. Making fun of Aman’s eye issue and mocking his struggles by calling him a “struggler” isn’t funny!!The lack of empathy is screaming. Insensitive af. 🙄🙌

── #biggboss20 • #bb20 — 𝒕. (@wctrmelcn) September 14, 2026

Amrapali bitvh again went on career. She called Aman a struggler. What is her problem mann? Only an insecure person goes around and keeps commenting on other ppl's achievements. She can't even hold an argument without bringing personal things in between. #BB20 #BiggBoss20 — ★ (@Sabki_khushi) September 14, 2026

A third user labelled Amrapali “insensitive”, writing, “My dislike for Love and Amrapali has reached a whole new level. Making fun of Aman’s eye issue and mocking his struggles by calling him a ‘struggler’ isn’t funny!! The lack of empathy is screaming. Insensitive af.” Another viewer accused the actress of being “insecure” for referring to Aman as a “struggler”.

#Amrapali is calling #AmanGandhi a struggler, but despite being so famous, she's doing same show with a struggler.



Kis Baat ka ghamand hai is Amrapali ko. 🤡#BiggBoss20 — ♡ Alisha ♡ (@Witty_Alisha) September 14, 2026

amrapali calling aman a struggler, but its funny because both of them are on the same show together, even after she’s supposedly a "superstar"!! #bb20 #biggboss20 — 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@alinak98__) September 14, 2026

Meanwhile, some viewers took a different stance, pointing out that even if Aman is considered a “struggler”, as Amrapali suggested, both actors are currently part of the same reality show. One user wrote, “Amrapali is calling Aman Gandhi a struggler, but despite being so famous, she's doing same show with a struggler.”

Amrapali's team uploaded an apology video of the actress on Tuesday. However, it is not linked directly to the remark she made on Aman. But she apologised to her fans and followings for hurting them through her word or acting on the ocassion of Kshama Parva, Samvatsari, the ultimate Day of Forgiveness.