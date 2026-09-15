Bigg Boss 20: Amrapali Dubey Faces Backlash For Calling Aman Gandhi 'Struggler'; Netizens Dub Bhojpuri Actress 'Insensitive'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Amrapali Dubey called Aman Gandhi a “struggler” during a heated exchange. Following the episode, Aman’s team shared a “mockery” video on social media and alleged that the provocations were deliberate. They wrote, “The provocations were deliberate, and even though Aman responded with respect, the attacks kept getting personal.” Soon after, Amrapali faced backlash from viewers for her comments about Aman’s career.
During the episode, Amrapali told Aman, “12 saal se hoon shehzaadi jaha pe hoon waha ki. Teri tarah struggle nahi kar rahi. Chal struggler.” She also claimed to be aware of rumours surrounding Aman. Reacting to her remarks, Aman hit back and urged her not to bring matters from outside the show into the Bigg Boss house.
Amrapali’s comments did not go down well with several viewers. One user on X criticised the actress, writing, “Amrapali mocking Aman's profession, calling him struggler, bringing his outside personal stuff, Love Gill mocking his medical condition was so below the belt.”
Another viewer called out the Bhojpuri Bawal actress, saying, “Is Amrapali a big star! She always makes career remarks… yesterday she was talking about Arishfa and today she said Aman a struggler!”
A third user labelled Amrapali “insensitive”, writing, “My dislike for Love and Amrapali has reached a whole new level. Making fun of Aman’s eye issue and mocking his struggles by calling him a ‘struggler’ isn’t funny!! The lack of empathy is screaming. Insensitive af.” Another viewer accused the actress of being “insecure” for referring to Aman as a “struggler”.
Meanwhile, some viewers took a different stance, pointing out that even if Aman is considered a “struggler”, as Amrapali suggested, both actors are currently part of the same reality show. One user wrote, “Amrapali is calling Aman Gandhi a struggler, but despite being so famous, she's doing same show with a struggler.”
Amrapali's team uploaded an apology video of the actress on Tuesday. However, it is not linked directly to the remark she made on Aman. But she apologised to her fans and followings for hurting them through her word or acting on the ocassion of Kshama Parva, Samvatsari, the ultimate Day of Forgiveness.