‘Woh Log Offence Na Lein’: Amrapali Dubey Calls Out Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ Remark, Apologises To Bhojpuri Fans

Amrapali Dubey Calls Out Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ Remark, Apologises To Bhojpuri Fans | Jio Hotstar

Amrapali Dubey was left offended in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 after Mahhi Vij repeatedly made “Bhabhi” remarks. Amrapali felt that the comments could be interpreted as an indirect dig at the Bhojpuri industry. Later, she sat down with Mahhi and explained that the remarks could offend her fans. She also apologised to her fans and followers.

While Amrapali was changing her clothes, she indirectly asked Qazi Touqeer to leave the changing area. Mahhi tried to make Qazi understand that Amrapali wanted him to step out. After he left, Mahhi joked, “Jata nahi yaha se, uske man tha dekhne ka. Keh raha, ‘Maine dekhna hai Bhabhi ko saree pehnte hue.’” The remark soon became a topic of discussion among the housemates.

aamrapali is underrated bhai: 'mujhe mahhi bol rahi bhabhi bhabhi..main boloon aap tv pe maa ka role karti ho?'

love: is she playing moms' roles?

aamrapali: mujhe kya pata..main nahi dekhti inke serials 😂#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/fkRxumkilh — rachit (@beingrachit_) September 8, 2026

Later, Amrapali and Mahhi had a conversation about the incident. The Bhojpuri Bawal actress told her, “Yaar Mahhi ji, Bhojpuri culture mein bhabhi ji wala mazaak... woh log offence na lein bas.” Mahhi defended herself, saying, “Mujhe pata hai bhabhi maa samaan hoti hai.”

The two then addressed the camera and apologised to the Bhojpuri industry and its fans. Mahhi said, “Guys, maine bhabhi Bhojpuri ke usme nahi bola. Main sirf masti kar rahi thi.” Amrapali added, “We love our Bhabhis and Bhaujis. We genuinely love you.”

Amrapali further pointed out that “Bhabhi” is a term of respect in the Bhojpuri industry, while Mahhi defended her comment by stating that songs in the industry also feature such references. Amrapali later clarified that by using the term “Bhabhi”, they “did not target anyone” and reiterated that there was no intention to offend anyone.

Amrapali Dubey is a popular Bhojpuri actress known for films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Raja Babu, Border and Nirahua Hindustani 3. She is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6, 2026. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show airs new episodes daily, with episodes streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airing on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.