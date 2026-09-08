'Main Har Season Mein Aa Jata Hoon': Shalin Bhanot Reacts As Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer Gets Compared To Him After Clash With Yung DSA- VIDEO

Shalin Bhanot Reacts As Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer Gets Compared To Him After Clash With Yung DSA- VIDEO |

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has broken his silence on his repeated comparisons with contestants from subsequent seasons, including Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer. Addressing the comparisons in a video, the actor questioned why his name continues to come up every time a new season premieres. He also urged fans to stop comparing him with other contestants, reminding them, "Har season mein mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hain."

Shalin said, "Ye har baar jab Bigg Boss chalu hota hai toh main kahan se aa jata hoon?" He reminded viewers that he participated in Bigg Boss 16 but has somehow remained part of conversations in every season since. "Main Bigg Boss 16 mein tha, par main har season mein kahin na kahin se jud hi jata hoon. Har ek season mein mujhe kisi na kisi se compare karte hain," he added.

The actor then recalled how his name was brought up during Bigg Boss 17 because of Abhishek Kumar. In Bigg Boss 18, he was mentioned after Eisha Singh was teased by host Salman Khan. Shalin also recalled comparisons made during Bigg Boss 19, saying, "Bigg Boss 19 mein kisi ladki ko compare kar rahe the... Phir woh beech mein Harshad (Chopda) wala bhi comparison ho raha tha." Talking about the ongoing season, he added, "Ab ho gaya hai ye Season 20 aur phir kisi ko bol rahe hain, 'Ye bhi Shalin hai.'"

In Bigg Boss 20, fans brought up Shalin's name after Qazi Touqeer's clash with Harsh Vijay Machare aka Yung DSA reminded them of Shalin's infamous fight with MC Stan during Season 16.

Shalin concluded by requesting fans to stop drawing comparisons between him and other contestants, saying, "Main ek hi hoon."

#BB16 had Shalin vs MC

“Class vs Street.” 🔥



BB20 brings Qazi vs Yung DSA “Ideas vs Vibe.” ⚡



Different contestants, different season…

but the same explosive Bigg Boss energy. 💥



Will Qazi vs Yung DSA become the next iconic rivalry? 👀🔥#BB20 #BiggBoss20 #QaziVsYungDSA pic.twitter.com/kFke1MhVOZ — ROCKING ✨ (@RockingStarXX) September 8, 2026

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Yung and Qazi had a clah. Seeing the same, a user wrote, "Yung owned Qazi, their fight feels looks like we are watching (MC) Stan vs Shalin fight in #BiggBoss20 mode." Another drew the comparison, saying, "Different contestants, different season… but the same explosive Bigg Boss energy."

The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 release at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.