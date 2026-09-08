'Isse Bhi Jyada Hai Kya?': Ashish Chanchlani Calls Tanmay Singh AKA ScoutOp 'Jhootha' After He Reveals Earning ₹30 Lakh Per Month In Bigg Boss 20; Netizens React

Ashish Chanchlani Calls Tanmay Singh AKA ScoutOp 'Jhootha' After He Reveals Earning ₹30 Lakh Per Month In Bigg Boss 20; Netizens React |

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOp became the talk of the town after revealing his monthly esports earnings to host Salman Khan. However, it seems YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani believes the figure could be much higher. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ashish shared a sarcastic post seemingly reacting to ScoutOp's claim of earning Rs 30 lakh per month, calling the PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile India player "jhootha."

Ashish tweeted, "Oh scout is soo humble." He then added, "30L per month (laughing emojis) joothaaa sahi hai nazar nai lage." His cryptic reaction quickly went viral, leaving netizens wondering if ScoutOp's actual earnings are significantly higher than the amount he revealed on Bigg Boss 20.

Oh scout is soo humble

30L per month😂😂😂😂 joothaaa sahi hai nazar nai lage❤️🧿 — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) September 7, 2026

One user commented, "Hum toh 30L sunn kar hi depressed ho gye the, ab aap bolre ho yeh jootha hai, matlab isse bhi zada hai kya earning?" Another claimed, "He wanted to say 20-30 cr annum but salman misunderstood it and scout said ha thik hai." A third user recalled, "Once in a podcast he admitted he earn less than $2 Million Dollars. He is running a org. definitely he's making around 10cr-15cr."

He wanted to say 20-30 cr annum but salman misunderstood it and scout said ha thik hai — Sjjd Bssh (@BsshSjjd72404) September 7, 2026

hum toh 30L sunn kar hi depressed ho gye the, ab aap bolre ho yeh jootha hai, matlab isse bhi zada hai kya earning??😭😭😭 — parias (@AsthanaPar32782) September 7, 2026

Once in a podcast he admitted he earn less than $2 Million Dollars. He is running a org. definitely he's making around 10cr-15cr. — Neutral B@nda 🙏 (@Ammaaaannnnnn) September 7, 2026

What Is Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOp's Net Worth?

According to a 2025 report by Sports Dunia, ScoutOp's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 15-20 crore. His income reportedly comes from multiple sources, including YouTube, tournament winnings, sponsorships and brand collaborations.

ScoutOp currently has three YouTube channels- Scout, Scout Shorts and Scout XTRA. As per reports, his earnings from YouTube alone are estimated to be between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 2 crore per month. However, these figures are media estimates and have not been independently confirmed by ScoutOp.

Tanmay Singh, better known by his gaming name ScoutOP or Sc0ut, is a 30-year-old Indian esports player, streamer and content creator from Valsad, Gujarat. Born on July 30, 1996, he initially pursued football and reportedly trained with the aim of playing professionally, but a hamstring injury ended that path and pushed him towards gaming. He began his professional esports career in 2018 and quickly rose to fame through PUBG Mobile, becoming one of the early prominent faces of India's competitive mobile gaming scene. Scout has represented major esports organisations including Team IND, Fnatic, Team SouL and Orange Rock.