Bigg Boss 20 FULL Contestants List: Kanika Mann, Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi & Others Enter Salman Khan's Show

Bigg Boss 20 FULL Contestants List |

Salman Khan's much-awaited show Bigg Boss 20 finally premiered on Sunday, September 6, 2026. As the grand premiere event happened, Salman introduced each contestant in the show. The first and foremost contestant to be introduced in the season was famed television actress Kanika Mann. Before we stick in front of JioHotstar at 9 pm and 10.30 pm on Colors TV every day, let us take a look at the list of all the contestants who are entering Bigg Boss Season 20.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann is a popular television actress, best known for her role in the supernatural drama Naagin, which brought her wider attention among TV audiences. She has also starred in shows including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Badho Bahu, Chand Jalne Laga, Roohaniyat and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Aasif Khan

Asif Khan is an actor best known for his memorable roles in popular OTT shows like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Panchayat. He gained widespread recognition as Babar in Mirzapur and as “Damad Ji” Ganesh in Panchayat, with his dialogue “Gajab beizzati hai yaar” becoming particularly popular.

Qazi Touqeer

Qazi Touqeer is a singer and television personality who rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005 alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. He later became known for songs including “Yeh Pal” and featured in the popular “Afghan Jalebi” music video from Phantom alongside Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom is an Indian boxing icon and six-time World Champion, widely regarded as one of the country's greatest women boxers. She won an Olympic bronze medal in 2012 and has represented India for years.

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey is one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri cinema, best known for films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan and Nirahua Chalal London. She is currently making headlines with her candid conversations on marriage, motherhood and body image on JioHotstar’s Bhojpuri Bawaal.

Uditi Singh

Uditi Singh is a model, actress and digital personality who has been associated with the fashion and entertainment space. She has recently been in the spotlight following reports about her past relationship with television actor Karan Wahi.

Arishfa Khan

Arishfa Khan started her career as a child actor and appeared in shows including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Meri Durga and Papa By Chance. She later became a major social media personality, building a huge following through short-form videos and digital content.

Aman Gandhi

Aman Gandhi is a television actor best known for his roles in Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya and Parineetii. He currently plays Ritik Virani and was last seen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 and is now in Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

Harsh Machare AKA Yung DSA

Harsh Machare, better known as Yung DSA, is a rapper and digital creator known for his raw, street-inspired music. He gained recognition with his viral track “YEDA YUNG” and has also been associated with Divine’s Gully Gang Records.

Kushal Tanwar AKA Gullu

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is a reality-show personality and digital creator. He rose to fame after winning MTV Roadies Double Cross and later emerged as the winner of Splitsvilla X6, making him a familiar face among reality-TV audiences.

Love Gill

Love Gill is a Punjabi actress and model who began her career with music videos and gained recognition after appearing in Karan Aujla’s “Facts”. She has also worked in Punjabi television and films, including Tu Patang Main Dor and Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan.

Rohed Khan

Rohed Khan is an Austrian actor and model who has worked in Bollywood as well as international projects. He has appeared in films including Tejas and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and is known for his work in action-oriented roles.

Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who has worked in both Punjabi and Hindi films, including Nawabzaade, Ardaas, Happy Go Lucky and What the Jatt!!. She is currently in the headlines following her separation from rapper-singer Badshah.

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is a popular television actress best known for Balika Vadhu and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She recently made her TV comeback with Seher Hone Ko Hai, playing Kausar Baig, after a long hiatus, and has now entered Bigg Boss 20.

Rhiti Tiwari

Rhiti Tiwari is the daughter of Bhojpuri star and politician Manoj Tiwari. She has explored music and other creative pursuits and is now making her television reality-show debut with Bigg Boss 20, with her famous father also making an appearance during her entry.

Tanmay Singh AKA ScoutOp

Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOp, is a leading Indian esports player, gamer and content creator who rose to fame through PUBG Mobile and BGMI. One of the country’s best-known gaming personalities, he has represented major esports teams and built a huge following through livestreams and gaming content.