Salman Khan Charges A Whopping ₹120 Crore To Host Bigg Boss 20: Report | Instagram

Bigg Boss 20 is all set to premiere this weekend, with Salman Khan returning as the host. While fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, one question that often grabs attention is his whopping remuneration. How much has Salman Khan reportedly been paid to host Bigg Boss 20? Here’s what we know.

How Much Did Salman Khan Charge For Bigg Boss 20?

According to a report by ABP Marathi, Salman Khan has reportedly been offered a whopping Rs. 120 crore for the entire season of Bigg Boss 20. However, neither the actor nor the show's makers has officially confirmed the figure, so it should be treated as a reported amount.

Salman Khan began hosting Bigg Boss with Season 4 in 2010, and his reported remuneration has climbed significantly over the years. He was reportedly paid around Rs. 2.5 crore per episode during his initial seasons, with his fee increasing in subsequent editions. Reports have put his remuneration at around Rs. 200 crore for Bigg Boss 17 and nearly Rs. 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18. For Bigg Boss 19, his reported fee was estimated at Rs. 120–150 crore for 15 weeks, although the makers did not confirm the figure. Producer Rishi Negi, while addressing the speculation, said Salman’s contract was private and added that “whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny.”

Bigg Boss 20 Release Date 7 Time

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The new season will stream on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. While the makers are yet to officially unveil the complete contestant lineup, several names have been doing the rounds, including Karan Wahi, Mahhi Vij, Jannat Zubair, Geeta Basra, Mr Faisu, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Showik Chakraborty and Arishfa Khan. These names are based on media reports and speculation and should not be considered confirmed until officially announced by the makers.