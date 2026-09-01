'Main Toh Nahi Jaungi': The Traitors Season 2 Fame Mallika Sherawat Denies Entering Bigg Boss 20- VIDEO

Mallika Sherawat Denies Entering Bigg Boss 20- VIDEO |

There has been a lot of buzz around who will enter Bigg Boss 20 and who will not. Amid the ongoing rumours and speculation, The Traitors Season 2 contestant Mallika Sherawat has seemingly made it clear that she has no plans to participate in Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

The actress recently responded to paparazzi questions about whether she would be entering Bigg Boss 20 or considering the show in the future.

Mallika was spotted with Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, when a paparazzo asked her if she would be participating in Bigg Boss. Mallika firmly replied, “Nahi.” She further clarified, “Nahi, main to nahi jaungi.”

Abhishek, however, had a different opinion and told Mallika, “Aapko jana chahiye.”

Curious about his suggestion, Mallika asked, “Kyun?” Abhishek then explained, “Main bata raha hoon, Bigg Boss vibe hai inme,” suggesting that Mallika has the personality and temperament suited for the reality show.

Mallika has previously addressed rumours of her participation in Bigg Boss. In 2025, amid reports that she would enter Bigg Boss 19, the actress took to Instagram Stories and clarified, “I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL.” She has also explained that she has turned down reality shows in the past, including Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, as the format did not appeal to her. The actress has said that she would be more interested in shows involving travel, adventure, food or conversations, rather than a format like Bigg Boss, where contestants are confined inside a house and filmed round the clock.

Mallika is currently one of the contestants on The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar. As of the latest episodes, she has not been eliminated and remains in the game, with the finale scheduled for September 3.

Rumours suggest that contestants for Bigg Boss 20 include television actor Karan Wahi, social media influencer Arishfa Khan, actress Mahhi Vij, Olympic boxing champion Mary Kom, and Amrapali Dubey. Uditi Singh, Kushal “Gullu” Tanwar, Qazi Touqeer and Kanika Mann are also among the names being speculated for the Salman Khan-hosted show.