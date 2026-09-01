Bigg Boss 20: Bhojpuri Bawal Actress Amrapali Dubey To Enter Salman Khan's Show? Check Out Other Rumoured Participants

Bhojpuri Bawal Actress Amrapali Dubey To Enter Salman Khan's Show? Check Out Other Rumoured Participants |

Several celebrity names expected to appear on Bigg Boss 20 are currently circulating online. One name that has recently been making headlines and is being speculated to enter Salman Khan-hosted show is Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, who was recently seen in Bhojpuri Bawal.

According to Telly Masala, the Bhojpuri actress has been approached for Bigg Boss 20. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show yet. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Khabri has reported that Amrapali has already been confirmed as a contestant for the upcoming season.

Who Is Amrapali Dubey?

Amrapali Dubey, who hails from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. She began her acting career on Hindi television before making her Bhojpuri film debut with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014. She went on to star in several successful Bhojpuri films, including Patna Se Pakistan, Raja Babu, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 2 and Nirahua Chalal London. She is also known for her hit songs and dance performances, with “Raate Diya Butake” from Satya being one of her most popular tracks.

🚨 Exclusive



Reportedly confirmed Names:



- Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)

- Khushi Dubey

- Geeta Basra

- Mary Kom

- Qazi Touqeer

- Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

- Arishfa Khan

- Isha Rikhi

- Showik Chakraborty

- Amrapali Dubey

- Karan Wahi

- Uditi Singh

- Kanika Mann



Also in talks :

- Aman… — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) August 30, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 Rumoured Contestants

Among the names rumoured to participate in Bigg Boss 20 are television actor and host Karan Wahi, social media influencer and former child actor Arishfa Khan, and television actress Mahhi Vij. Olympic boxing champion Mary Kom is also reportedly being linked to the show, while Uditi Singh, who has allegedly dated Karan Wahi in the past, is another name doing the rounds. Kushal “Gullu” Tanwar, known for his stint on MTV Roadies: Double Cross, Qazi Touqeer, recognised for his reality-TV appearances, and television actress Kanika Mann are also reportedly part of the rumoured lineup. Showik Chakraborty, who came into the spotlight following the Sushant Singh Rajput case, has also been mentioned among the rumoured contestants. However, none of these names have been officially confirmed by the makers yet.