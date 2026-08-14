Bigg Boss 20: Sushmita Sen's Ex Lalit Modi To Enter Salman Khan's Show? Makers Reportedly Considering Former IPL Chairman

Sushmita Sen's Ex Lalit Modi To Enter Bigg Boss 20? |

There has been an official announcement for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Ever since the makers revealed that the reality show will premiere on September 6, fans have been speculating about the celebrities who could enter the house. Among the several names doing the rounds, one has certainly caught everyone's attention, Sushmita Sen's former partner Lalit Modi.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Bubble, the Bigg Boss 20 makers are "considering Lalit Modi" for the upcoming season. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether Modi will eventually enter the reality show as a contestant.

Besides being a former IPL Chairman, Lalit was widely known as actress Sushmita's former partner. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Lalit described his relationship with Sushmita as a "very special" one. Lalit said, "Sushmita was very special to me, she made me grow into a lot things that I am today, and was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time, and would have been. It was just the distances were too much for us." He claimed that Sushmita's career was in India and his life was in London because of which they had to go separate ways.

He also addressed the criticism Sushmita faced after their relationship became public, particularly the "gold digger" label. Modi strongly rejected the allegations, saying she was financially independent and that, during their outings, she often paid for everything, joking that he was "like a kept boyfriend."

Lalit and Sushmita's relationship first became public in July 2022, when the former IPL chairman surprised the internet by sharing a series of pictures with the actress from their vacations in the Maldives and Sardinia. Modi referred to Sushmita as his "better-looking partner" and called it a "new beginning” and "a new life", before clarifying that they were dating and not married. Interestingly, the photos he shared also included older pictures of the two from their earlier interactions, suggesting they had known each other for years before their romance became public.