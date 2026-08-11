'I Am Not Against Any Student Or Community...': Rumoured Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Rapper Santy Sharma Claims He Is Getting Death Threats Over His Reservation Remarks

Santy Sharma Claims He Is Getting Death Threats | Instagram

Rapper Santy Sharma, who has been posting about reservation and student-related issues on social media, has claimed that he has been receiving death threats. Sharma came into the limelight because of the buzz that he will be seen in Bigg Boss 20. However, there's no confirmation about it.

On Monday, he wrote on his Instagram story, "I'm receiving death threats just because I'm speaking about reservation reform and asking questions that people don't want to hear. I'm not against any student or any community."

Sharma further wrote that he is only asking for a fair and honest discussion on the reservation system. He also wrote that he will continue to speak the truth about the Cockroach Janata Party and its founders. Sharma added, "Threats won't silence me. If speaking the truth comes with a price, I'm ready to pay it. Stay strong and keep asking questions (sic)."

Santy Sharma's Reply To Threat

Sharma also shared the screenshot of a comment on one of his Instagram posts, which read, "Bigg boss mein jaega l**u jaega to tab jab tu zinda bachega." Replying to the comment, Sharma wrote, "If I am talking about reservation reform in favor of students, and in return I am getting death threats, I am not afraid of any threat. Threats cannot silence me. Jai Hindi Jai Bharat Vande Mataram (sic)."

'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti' Campaign

A few days ago, Sharma started a campaign on social media named 'Arakshan Hatao – August Kranti'. According to Sharma, the campaign aims to create public dialogue on reservation-related issues. At a press conference, Sharma stated the campaign would soon expand online with a dedicated Instagram page and future public outreach initiatives.

Bigg Boss Season 20 Contestants

Meanwhile, there are multiple reports about the contestants who will be seen in Bigg Boss season 20. However, there's no confirmation about anyone yet.