Lalit Modi Clears Air On India Return, Says 'Will Continue To Live In London And Visit India' | VIDEO

Lalit Modi | Image Courtesy: YouTube (Ridhima Pathak)

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman and businessman Lalit Modi on Wednesday said that he is returning to India. Lalit Modi made the announcement on his official social media account. However, he later clarified that he will only visit India and continue to live in London.

The announcement comes a day after the Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA has ruled in his favour in the long-running case linked to the 2009 IPL held in South Africa.

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Lalit Modi earlier shared a post on social media and said, "I am really looking forward to returning to India after a long long time. Stay well and stay safe."

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He later issued clarification and said, "For clarity. I will continue to live in london and visit India as it’s my country from time to time and to establish my son rightful place in family business."

In a statement issued on July 21, Modi said that the judgment brings to an end the biggest legal case arising from the 2009 tournament.

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He also shared a video on social media and said, "I'm really happy with the verdict yesterday. It's really been a great day. 16 years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth. I'm really happy that the tribunal has ruled in my favour. I was only concerned with the well-being of the IPL and nothing and nothing at all."

Read Also Lalit Modi Claims Major Legal Victory As Tribunal Sets Aside Penalties In IPL 2009 South Africa Case

He also stated, "That is the most dear to me. Now that chapter is behind me, I'm going to move on in my life and I'm looking forward to coming back to India. I will come back probably end of this year or early next year. My daughter is due with my grandson in October and hopefully everything will be well and I'll be back in India."

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The Appellate Tribunal under the SAFEMA gave major relief to Lalit Modi and other appellants by setting aside most of the ED's findings and penalties in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case.