Aamir Khan's Estranged Brother Faisal Khan To Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Bigg Boss 20 Amid Family Feud: Report

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Actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan is reportedly all set to enter the reality show Bigg Boss 20, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6. If confirmed, Faisal’s participation is expected to attract considerable attention, particularly because of his publicly discussed differences with his family.

According to Variety India, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shares a great rapport with Aamir Khan, and Faisal’s entry into the show will be keenly watched for the drama that could unfold. Faisal has consistently made headlines for speaking about his family, particularly his relationship with his elder brother Aamir, while the family has largely maintained a dignified silence.

Faisal was reportedly approached to participate in Bigg Boss 16 in 2022, but he turned down the offer. If he enters Bigg Boss 20, it would mark his first stint on a reality television show.

Faisal Khan Family Controversy

In 2025, Faisal publicly spoke about his strained relationship with Aamir and the rest of his family, claiming that he had cut ties with them. He described his life since 2005 as “nothing short of a nightmare” and spoke about alleged mistreatment by his family, including a legal battle that he said he won against them in 2016. He also made a shocking claim about an alleged demand from his family that he marry his mother’s cousin.

However, earlier this year, Faisal appeared to soften his stance. After making several controversial statements about his family, he apologised and admitted that he had “gone overboard” with his comments. He expressed regret over discussing personal family matters publicly and said he had realised his mistake.

Speaking on a podcast with Ujjwal Trivedi, Faisal said he wanted forgiveness and acknowledged that he had said hurtful things about Aamir. He also expressed his desire to maintain a good relationship with his brother and hoped that their bond would become even stronger in the future.

An official confirmation regarding Faisal Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 is awaited.