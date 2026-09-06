'₹30 Lakh White Mein?': PUBG Fame ScoutOp AKA Tanmay Singh's Monthly Earnings Leave Salman Khan Stunned On Bigg Boss 20- VIDEO

PUBG Esports Player ScoutOp AKA Tanmay Singh's Monthly Earnings Leave Salman Khan Stunned On Bigg Boss 20- VIDEO | Jio Hotstar

ScoutOp, also known as Tanmay Singh, has entered Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 house. The popular esports player and content creator revealed that he earns around Rs. 30 lakh per month, leaving both viewers and host Salman Khan stunned. Salman asked ScoutOp whether he plays esports for fun or as a profession. ScoutOp replied, “Sir, kick milta hai.” Salman was left surprised after learning about his earnings and asked, “30 lakh white mein?”

While welcoming ScoutOp to the Bigg Boss 20 house, Salman asked, “Ye esport khelte ho aap, ye maje ke liye khelte ho ya profession hai?” ScoutOp replied, “Sir, kick milta hai.” Salman then asked, “Kitna aata hai?” ScoutOp answered the question in Salman’s ear. However, Salman repeated it aloud in disbelief, saying, “30? Mahine ka Rs. 30 lakh?” ScoutOp confirmed that he earns around Rs. 30 lakh every month through esports.

ScoutOp further revealed that he receives his earnings through cheques and claimed that it is all his hard-earned white money. Reacting to his revelation, Salman praised him and said, “Kya baat hai. To phir bolne ka na Rs. 30 lakh wo bhi white mein...” Salman then jokingly encouraged the kids watching to start playing the game.

Salman Khan : Do you play games for fun, or professionally#TanmaySingh : Sir, I get a kick#SalmanKhan : How much do you earn



ScoutOP : 30 lakhs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ in check #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/uXiiJZMdjo — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) September 6, 2026

ScoutOP, aka Tanmay Singh, is one of India’s best-known gaming personalities and esports players, who rose to fame through PUBG Mobile and later BGMI. He has represented teams including Team IND, Team SouL, Fnatic and Orange Rock, while also building a massive following through livestreams and gaming content. As he entered Bigg Boss 20, fellow digital creators Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) and CarryMinati sent him special video messages and wished him luck for his journey.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The grand premiere introduced Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, ScoutOp, Qazi Touqeer and others as the contestants of the season.