Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Isha Rikhi REFUSES To Talk About Ex-Husband Badshah Post Divorce Announcement: I Don’t Want To Answer | FPJ Exclusive |

Isha Rikhi has now entered the Bigg Boss 20 house, days after her separation from rapper-singer Badshah made headlines. The Punjabi actress, known for her work in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been in the spotlight this year not just for her professional journey but also for her much-discussed marriage and subsequent separation from Badshah.

Isha and Badshah’s marriage first became a talking point in March 2026, when wedding pictures and videos surfaced on social media. The images were shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, and showed the couple participating in wedding rituals. At the time, neither Isha nor Badshah officially confirmed the marriage.

Months later, in June, Isha addressed the speculation herself during an Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) and confirmed that she was married to Badshah. She also responded to questions about why the couple did not follow each other on social media.

However, on August 31, Badshah and Isha announced that they had mutually decided to part ways after around five months of marriage. The couple requested privacy and asked people to avoid further speculation about their relationship.

Interestingly, just a few hours before their separation was announced, Isha had spoken exclusively to The Free Press Journal in a conversation ahead of her entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house. During the interview, she chose not to discuss Badshah or her personal life.

When asked about her marriage, the wedding pictures and a post she had shared about fear and marriage, Isha clearly refused to answer questions about her personal life.

“Honestly, I don’t want to answer all of these questions. If it’s related to Bigg Boss, I can answer that,” she told FPJ.

During the same conversation, Isha spoke about her plans for the Bigg Boss house. When asked if there was any deal-breaker she would not do inside the house, no matter what, the actress was clear that a romantic relationship was completely off the table.

“Love angle. I am not interested in romantic angles at all. And if someone tries, make them my brother. Full stop,” Isha said.

She was also asked how she would react to people inside the house saying that she had entered the show because of someone else. Addressing such comments, Isha said she would not waste her energy responding to everyone.

“No answer to them. They can think whatever they want, because you cannot answer everyone. Why waste your energy by answering everyone? So I don’t think so” she said.

Badshah Announces Separation From Isha Rikhi | Photo Via Instagram

Her comments came just hours before she and Badshah publicly announced their decision to part ways, adding context to her decision during the interview to keep the conversation focused on her Bigg Boss journey rather than her personal life.

With Isha now inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, it remains to be seen whether she will continue to maintain the same boundary around her personal life or address her separation from Badshah on the show.