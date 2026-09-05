'Felt Cheated, Worst Phase Of My Life': Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Isha Rikhi Opens Up On Separation From Badshah For FIRST Time

Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence On Separation With Badshah | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Isha Rikhi, who was previously in a married to rapper Badshah, is all set to enter Bigg Boss 20 as a contestant. Just days ago, the two confirmed their separation. Speculation surrounding Badshah and Isha’s relationship gained momentum in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos on Instagram from their intimate wedding ceremony.

Isha Rikhi Breaks Silence On Separation With Badshah

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 20 premiere, speaking to ETimes, Isha opened up about her separation for the first time. She revealed that she initially chose to remain silent and kept her relationship private because she did not want her personal life to become a public spectacle. Calling the experience 'difficult,' Isha said she would often question herself, wondering, "What did I do wrong?"

She explained that she was simply trying to protect someone she loved while also protecting the relationship they shared. Isha said she never wanted to turn what was happening between two people into a public drama or discuss it openly.

Isha Rikhi Says She Fought With Mother For Posting Wedding Photos

Isha also spoke about her mother posting their wedding photos on social media without her doing so herself. She revealed that she had fought with her mother several times over the posts, only to eventually realise that whatever happened had happened for a reason and was beyond her control. The actress admitted that she was extremely scared at the time, especially as her mother was saying one thing while Badshah was saying something else, leaving her confused about the situation.

'I Felt Cheated'

Isha added, "We communicated many times (after the posts). He was showing a different picture to me, which was not true. I was questioning myself: how can I be so stupid? This had to be the worst phase of my life.” When asked if she felt cheated; she says, "Feel cheated? I would say that I was, yeah."

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As of now, Badshah is yet to react to Isha Rikhi’s revelations about their separation.