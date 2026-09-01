Badshah Announces Separation From Isha Rikhi Months After Her Emotional Note On Husband’s ‘Influence & Power’: ‘Decided To Move Forward…’ | X

Rapper-singer Badshah’s personal life has remained in the spotlight ever since reports about his marriage to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi surfaced on social media. Wedding videos and photos went viral, while Badshah remained tight-lipped about the marriage. Isha, however, had earlier confirmed their relationship and marriage.



Months after their marriage was confirmed, on Monday evening, Badshah has officially announced that he and Isha Rikhi are parting ways. The rapper revealed that the couple has mutually decided to move forward separately and asked fans and the media to respect their privacy.





“This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time,” Badshah wrote on his Instagram Story.



This marks the first time Badshah has publicly addressed the status of his marriage and comes amid ongoing speculation about their separation.



Earlier in July, Isha had shared an emotional note on social media that sparked further speculation about trouble in her personal life. In the note, she said she had lived in fear and felt overwhelmed by what she described as her husband’s “influence and power.”



She also suggested that her silence was not a sign of acceptance but a means of survival. Isha further hinted that she was ready to share her side of the story rather than continue pretending that everything was fine.



Speculation surrounding Badshah and Isha’s marriage had gained momentum in March after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos on Instagram that appeared to be from an intimate wedding ceremony. The pictures quickly drew attention online and led to widespread reports that Badshah and Isha had tied the knot.



While the couple had largely kept their relationship private, Badshah’s latest statement now confirms that they have decided to end their marriage and move forward on separate paths.



This was Badshah’s second marriage. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on Facebook. They welcomed a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in 2017 and eventually separated in 2020.