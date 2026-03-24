Who Is Isha Rikhi? Know About Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Have Married Rapper Badshah

Buzz around rapper Badshah’s personal life has taken over social media after photos and videos surfaced online suggesting that he may have tied the knot with actress and model Isha Rikhi. While there has been no official confirmation from the couple, the visuals shared online have sparked curiosity, especially about Isha and her background.

The viral content was shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, who posted a series of pictures and videos on Instagram that appear to be from their wedding ceremony. In one clip, the couple can be seen exchanging garlands, while another shows them performing rituals guided by a priest. Several other images capture candid moments, including the two posing in a lift and near a pool, hinting that some of the pictures could be from post-wedding celebrations rather than the ceremony itself.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a well-known face in the Punjabi entertainment industry, having built a career as both an actress and a model. She made her debut with a small role in the 2012 film Jatt & Juliet and went on to feature in popular Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas.

Apart from regional cinema, she also appeared in the Hindi film Nawabzaade, which starred Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. Isha has also been part of several Punjabi music videos.

Relationship with Badshah

Speculation about Isha and Badshah’s relationship isn’t new. Reports dating back to 2022 suggested that the two had been seeing each other since 2021. It was also reported at the time that their families were aware of their relationship. According to earlier reports, the duo first met at a common friend’s party and connected over their shared taste in films and music.

The two have occasionally been spotted together at public events as well, including an appearance at Karan Aujla’s album launch last year.

Before this, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The couple parted ways in 2020 and share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017.

As of now, neither Badshah nor Isha has addressed the wedding rumours.