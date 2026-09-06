'Agar Wo Driver Na Rokte...': Love Gill-Rhiya Ahir Clash Over Protest Stint Ahead Of Bigg Boss 20 Entry- VIDEO

Love Gill-Rhiya Ahir Clash Over Protest Stint Ahead Of Bigg Boss 20 Entry- VIDEO | Hotstar

The new promo of Bigg Boss 20 promises a fiery showdown as contestants continue to take digs at each other, even on the premiere day. Host Salman Khan welcomed Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir on stage before revealing which contestant received the most fan votes and earned a chance to enter the show. As he introduced the two, Salman also addressed their ongoing online feud. Rhiya and Love then engaged in a heated exchange on stage as they debated Rhiya’s protest stint.

Rhiya told Love, "Aapne ek cheez boli thi agar bus rokne ka itna dum rakhte ho to... Bus nahi wo van thi." Love hit back, saying, "Agar wo driver (referring to the police van driver) na rokte to shayad ye aaj yaha nahi hoti."

Rhiya further said, "Meri life ka purpose wahi fulfill ho jata hai." Love sarcastically responded, "I think phir aapka kaam bahar hi hai, yaha par saare apne haq ke liye khud lad sakte hain."

The promo soon sparked reactions in the comments section, with fans divided over who should enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. While some rooted for Love, others supported Rhiya. One user even tagged Colors TV and wrote, "In dono ko le lo."

The decision on who enters the Bigg Boss 20 house will be based on 'Fans ka Faisla.' Both Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir have been presented as potential contestants, with fans getting the opportunity to vote for their preferred contender. Salman Khan will reveal the results during the grand premiere, announcing which of the two received the maximum votes and secured a spot in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Thus, the final decision rests with the viewers, who will determine which contestant gets to enter the show.

Lovepreet Kaur Gill, aka Love Gill, is a Punjabi actress and model who has featured in music videos, films and TV. She made her TV debut with Tu Patang Main Dor and has appeared in Punjabi films including Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Pareshaan, Haterz and Kulche Chole. Meanhwile, Rhiya is a model and actor with theatre experience who has worked in advertisements, dance projects and music videos. She gained wider attention after a video of her confronting a Mumbai Police van during a student protest went viral.