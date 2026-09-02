Rhiya Ahir On Facing Salman Khan In Bigg Boss 20: 'If He Yells At Me, I’ll Probably Just Start Crying' | FPJ Exclusive |

Rhiya Ahir, who went viral after her photograph of standing in front of a police van during the NEET protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park took the internet by storm, is now hoping to enter the Bigg Boss 20 house. However, her entry into the controversial reality show is not confirmed yet, as she is currently competing in ‘Fans Ka Faisla’, where the audience will decide who gets the opportunity to enter the show. Rhiya is going all out to win the maximum number of votes from her fans and secure her place inside the Bigg Boss house.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rhiya opens up about how she would deal with Salman Khan on the show, particularly in situations where she feels she is being unfairly called out or accused of something. Rhiya says she would respectfully put her point across to Salman Khan but admits she may break down if he yells at her

Talking about facing Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and whether she would be able to take a stand if she felt he was being unfair, Rhiya said, “To start with, I think he is a very well-spoken person. He’s a person who comes from a well-read background as well. So with everything that he himself was also established in his life, people listen to him when he talks. And if he’s saying something, I’m sure there is a reason behind it. But in case I find myself in a situation where I feel that I have not done anything wrong, I will very respectfully put my point across. And if he doesn’t agree with it, that is also acceptable. Probably he doesn’t understand that perspective. And the beauty of our generation is that we are accepting of different perceptions and perspectives and their ideologies can exist with mine beautifully. But if he yells at me, I’ll probably just put my head down and start crying.”

Rhiya was also asked whether she would be disheartened if the fans ultimately chose the other contestant, Lovepreet Kaur, over her, preventing her from entering the Bigg Boss 20 house. Refusing to look at the outcome negatively, Rhiya said, “I will be like, Okay, what’s next? I believe whatever happens in your life happens for a reason, and either it’s a blessing or a lesson. So I’m gonna go with it. Of course, I’m putting in so much effort. I have a frozen neck and a shoulder, but I’m still at it, still giving interviews and I’ll keep going. Even the platform comes with its own set of responsibilities. So there is a reason if I go with the Fans Ka Faisla inside and there’s also a reason if I stay out. Either way, I think I am doing my duty. This journey is so beautiful. It’s like a beautiful dream that you wake up from and then you go back to sleep in it. So it’s just like that.”