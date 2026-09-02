'I Can Never Be A Part Of Them': Ashish Chanchlani Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss 20 Entry Rumours; Says Salman Khan Hosted Show Is 'Not My Vibe'

Popular YouTuber, comedian, and content creator Ashish Chanchlani took to social media to put an end to rumours that he is participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20. Ashish shared a photo of himself with his hands on his face, seemingly expressing his frustration, and wrote, “For God’s sake. This is my last story on this: I am not going to Bigg Boss as a contestant.”

Ashish further clarified that while he may appear on the show to promote a project or simply have fun, he would never participate as a contestant. Taking a humorous dig at the format, he joked that he would not abuse someone’s entire family “for the sake of bread.”

Addressing the rumours once again, Ashish wrote, “Even in future just never believe this news. Thank you.” He then shared another story to clarify that he has nothing against reality shows, writing, “I love reality shows I enjoy reality shows.”

Explaining why he does not see himself as a contestant on such shows, Ashish added, “I can go there to promote or have fun but I can never be a part of them. Just not my vibe.” He further joked, “Plus bc ek bread ke packet ke lie kisi ke khandan ko gaali nai deni mujhe.”

Ashish has previously turned down a Bigg Boss offer as well. In 2017, he confirmed that he was approached for Season 11 but declined, citing the difficulty of following the house rules and saying that “peace and space” were more important to him.

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026 on Colors TV aand Jio Hotstar. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is once again returning as the host. While the makers are yet to officially unveil the complete contestant lineup, several names have surfaced in reports, including Karan Wahi, Aman Gandhi, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Anjali Arora, Aryan Kelvin, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Geeta Basra and Amrapali Dubey. However, these names remain part of the rumour mill and should not be considered confirmed until officially announced by the makers.