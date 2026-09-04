 Bigg Boss 20 Shoot Begins: Salman Khan Arrives On Set Clean-Shaven & In Cowboy Hat; Fans React, 'He's Looking Like He's 40'- VIDEO
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HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 20 Shoot Begins: Salman Khan Arrives On Set Clean-Shaven & In Cowboy Hat; Fans React, 'He's Looking Like He's 40'- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 20 Shoot Begins: Salman Khan Arrives On Set Clean-Shaven & In Cowboy Hat; Fans React, 'He's Looking Like He's 40'- VIDEO

Salman Khan kicked off the Bigg Boss 20 shoot in a stylish cowboy-inspired look, sporting a clean-shaven face with a black outfit and brown vest. His fresh avatar quickly went viral, with fans reacting to the superstar’s latest appearance on the reality show's sets.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, September 04, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Bigg Boss 20 Shoot Begins: Salman Khan Arrives On Set Clean-Shaven & In Cowboy Hat; Fans React, 'He's Looking Like He's 40'- VIDEO
Bigg Boss 20 Shoot Begins: Salman Khan Arrives On Set With Clean-Shaven Look & Cowboy Style |

The shooting of Bigg Boss 20 has begun, and host Salman Khan was spotted on the sets posing for the cameras. The actor made a stylish entry in a cowboy-inspired look, sporting a clean-shaven appearance. Within no time, his fresh look from the reality show's sets went viral on social media.

Salman was seen wearing a black T-shirt paired with black jeans and a brown vest. He completed his look with a cowboy hat and sported a clean-shaven face as he posed for the cameras. The first video of the actor from the sets soon surfaced online, leaving fans excited about his new look for Bigg Boss 20.

Reacting to Salman’s appearance, a user on X wrote, "The beard look is gone, bhai is back to a clean-shaven look. He’s looking like he’s 40. Fitness and look."

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