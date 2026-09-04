'Will Send Him & It's Done Sis': Salman Khan Gives Hilarious Hygiene Warning To Friend Over New Bandra Cafe, Mentions Tukaram Mundhe

Salman Khan Warns Friend Over New Cafe's Hygiene | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Salman Khan has given his friend Srishti Sawhney’s newly opened Bandra cafe, The Tuck Shop at Savio's, a rather hilarious warning to maintain hygiene, while mentioning Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Sharing a video of the cafe on his Instagram Story, the actor congratulated Srishti on her new venture while jokingly reminding her to maintain the quality and hygiene of the food and beverages served at the outlet in Bandra, Mumbai.

Salman Khan Warns Friend Over New Cafe's Hygiene

In his message, Salman wrote, "Srishti, refill my coffee ya piz, price mat badana, quality maintain karna, hygiene maintained or I will send HIM n it’s done sis." Further, the actor said that he would visit her cafe one day wearing his Being Human T-shirt tucked into his Being Human jeans, giving a subtle nod to his brand.

He also expressed his happiness for Srishti and playfully called her a "corporate woman."

He also added, "Aur yeh jo video mein bol rahi hai na, yeh malik hai aur yeh hi Batman hai."

While Salman did not explicitly mention Tukaram Mundhe by name, his reference to sending “HIM” appeared to be a cheeky nod to the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, who is taking strict action against food safety violations at food outlets.

The actor's playful warning seemed to be his way of reminding his friend to maintain hygiene and quality at the new cafe.

Work Front

Salman Khan will return as the host of the 20th season of Bigg Boss Hindi, which is set to premiere in September 6.

The actor is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, which stars him alongside Chitrangda Singh.

Salman's upcoming action film with producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the pan-India project also stars Nayanthara and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.